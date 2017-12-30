Bigg Boss 11 Dec 30 written update: Luv Tyagi is lucky again, Priyank Sharma gets evicted

Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Waar began with Salman Khan summarising the week’s episodes – how dramatic it had been, more so with the family and friends visiting the Bigg Boss house and how contestants had cried, howled and wept.

Here are the highlights:

Salman entered the house and complimented the mothers of the contestants who performed well while they were there in the house. He joked how Vikas’ mother had chosen a partner for him – a screen then showed the picture of Vikas and Shilpa married, much to the mirth of all.

Salman joked about Hina’s math skills while he re-reiterated that this week Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi had been nominated for eviction. He also mentioned that Bandgi and Rocky, Hina’s boyfriend, had plans to spend New Year’s celebration together.

Family and friends grill contestants

As Bandgi, Rocky, Akash’s mother and Shilpa’s brother entered the studio, Salman briefed Bandgi and Rocky about what he has told the housemates. He also took Shilpa’s brother into confidence about the said relationship.

Bandgi and Rocky did their best to make Puneesh and Hina feel jealous; they mentioned that they are planning a trip to Bali. At first, Puneesh and Hina didn’t really buy it but soon, Hina got a bit serious when Akash’s mother also agreed that the two were indeed dating.

Then, the Q&A began -- Shilpa’s brother asked Vikas why he believed that his sister was simply playing a game. Vikas replied that she had often changed her stance in the game.

Bandgi asked Hina if what she thought about Puneesh’s and her equation. She also asked her why Hina commented on Puneesh’s looks. Hina tried to defend herself, saying how she had never commented about his looks. However, she accepted she had commented about his teeth.

Akash’s mother asked Puneesh to come to the witness box. She questioned Puneesh on why he never supported Akash in captaincy task. Puneesh, however, made it clear that he would always stand for Akash.

Akash’s mother then summoned Shilpa to the witness box and asked her why she never let Akash be the captain. Shilpa defended saying how she herself hadn’t got a chance to be captain for long and that she have never gone against Akash.

Priyank or Luv?

After cracking jokes on how Luv had always been lucky, Salman revealed that it was Priyank who was getting evicted as he had secured the least number of votes this week and had to go.

Ghar Ka Entertainer – Live Voting

Salman then mentioned that viewers would vote as to who was a better entertainer between Hina and Shilpa. Soon, the action shifted inside the house. This time, it was Bigg Boss who got active. He announced that the selection would be done on the basis of a singing competition between them. But there was a twist as always – as one of them sang, the other contestants would distract her by throwing tennis balls at her.

Hina sang a semi classical song – Moh Moh Ke Dhage (Dum Laga Ke Haishaa). She garnered 65%.

Next was Shilpa’s turn – she sang an old Amitabh Bachchan song – Apni To Jaise Taise Kat Jaye Jayegi (Laawaris). Clearly the viewers liked her rendition more as she fetched 77% and won the contest.

And that marked the end of this episode of Weekend Ka Waar.

