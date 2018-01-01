Bigg Boss 11 Dec 31 written update: ‘Drama Queen’ Hina wins in the Sultani Akhada

As Bigg Boss 11 comes closer to its finale, we have been seeing eliminations at quick succession. Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan and now Priyank Sharma, have all been evicted. While we do see a fair bit of light-heartedness among the contestants, it is evident that everyone is a bit tensed. The writing is on the wall – anybody’s head can roll next.

Seen in this light, the Bigg Boss 11 Weekend ka Waar on December 31 was fun and full of light-hearted banter. As Salman Khan interacted with the contestants, they all seemed a bit wary at times.

Here are the highlights:

New Year resolutions

Salman Khan greeted all the contestants as the garden area of the house was decorated for the New Year celebrations. Each contestant was given a resolution to adhere to by one of the rest of the contestants. Each one had to guess who has written it for him/her. Here’s how it went:

Vikas’ note asked him not to be a cry baby and he thought Hina had written it. He got it all wrong.

Shilpa read her note which told her to not care so much for others and focus on herself. It had been written by Vikas. Prior to this one, she had another note which said she should stop becoming a flip. As she struggled to figure out who could have said so, Salman helped her in guessing the name – turned out it was Akash Dadlani who wrote it.

Akash’s resolution was that he should empathise with other people’s pain while Puneesh’s said he ought to drink less.

Next, Salman asked Vikas, Shilpa and Hina to present a skit about ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’. Shilpa was the wife while Hina was the other woman. Given that the two ladies are actresses, they performed well, but the surprise package was Vikas. Salman even complimented him for that.

Sultani Akhada becomes Maha Akhada

There was a slight change in the akhada format with not just two contestants, fighting it out but two teams slugging it out. Shilpa and Hina picked their members – Vikas and Akash went to Hina’s team while Luv and Puneesh were part of Shilpa’s team.

Instead of a wrestling match, it was kabaddi match, which Hina’s team won easily.

For a short interlude, Balraaj, the host for Entertainment Ki Raat, entered the house and cracked jokes with the contestants. Among other things he revealed, was the grand celeb marriage of the year - Virat and Anushka’s Italy wedding. Balraaj also played a game with the team.

Awards season

Next up was the awards segment, called the Fizzy Awards. Here’s how it went:

* Hina Khan won Drama Queen award

* Sarv Gyani Sadasya award was won by Vikas

* Pagal Premi Jodi award was bagged by Puneesh Sharma and Akash

* Double Dholki award went to Luv Tyagi

* Akash got three more awards – most flipped person, most Ladaku awards and most Fizzy contestant in the house.

Finally, there was a cake and champagne awaiting the contestants. Salman then took leave from all, while wishing people for the new year again.

