Bigg Boss 11 Dec 4 written update: Arshi fights with Akash, Shilpa and everyone sides with her

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 began to the beats of Gandi Baat and it was only an indication of all the filth that would fill the day inside the house.

Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani started their day with an ugly fight that left the house divided. Vikas Gupta told Arshi that Akash knew only Luv Tyagi would support him, that’s why he was misbehaving. Arshi later said Akash has misbehaved with everyone and everyone will nominate him.

Later, Hina Khan announced a new task under which the women would live inside the house as queens and the men were supposed to fulfil their wishes. Each woman got two personal ‘sevaks’ (servants) - Shilpa got Akash and Priyank, Hina got Luv and Puneesh Sharma and Arshi got Hiten Tejwani and Vikas as her sevaks.

Hina dressed up her sevaks in saree and salwar suit. She even gave them women’s names - Bilkis and Kanta.

Arshi, on the other hand, used the opportunity to tease Hiten. She got hand massages and even got the TV actor strip for her!

There was a slight twist to the nominations task as Bigg Boss asked contestants to save one of the fellow contestants, instead of nominating for evictions. Luv and Akash were nominated through the voting. However, Bigg Boss asked Vikas to save either Luv or Akash and nominate someone else in his place. Vikas then saved Luv and nominated Shilpa. So, Shilpa and Akash are in the danger zone this week.

Interestingly, while everyone else decided to save one or the other contestant, Hina was only concerned about herself. She asked Bigg Boss, “May I not save myself?”

After being nominated, Shilpa talked to Akash and told him that irrespective of what happens, she would credit Bigg Boss for whatever she does in life. Meanwhile, Vikas told Arshi that he couldn’t wait for Akash and Shilpa “flip over the nominations”.

Later in the day, Priyank apologised to Hina and she started crying over his statement that she was insecure in the game.”How can you call me insecure? How can you say that about a woman?” she said. In night, they also discussed that they could have saved Luv.

Arshi, Akash and Puneesh discussed Luv’s candidature inside the house. “Log pasand kar rahe honge uska dumb character.”

Puneesh started crying in the night after the lights were switched off and Arshi started laughing at him.

Arshi ended the episode with another fight with Akash and Shilpa. Shilpa told Akash, “Akash, kisiko baddua nahi dete.” Arshi told him, “Agar tum mere saath hote kalto aaj mai tumhe save karti.”

