Bigg Boss 11 Dec 5 written update: Hiten fights with Hina, Vikas makes Arshi cry

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 exposed one and all inside the house. The day began with housemates taunting Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde over their camaraderie that could not make Vikas save the actor from nominations on Monday. Akash Dadlani and Hiten Tejwani made fun of the duo and also discussed who all saved Shilpa.

It was then, time for the captaincy task - every housemate will have to babysit another housemate’s doll and the garden area is turned into a play school. While Hina Khan was Akash’s baby sitter, her doll had Hiten Tejwani as the baby-sitter. Puneesh was Priyank’s baby sitter and Arshi Khan was Shilpa’s baby sitter. When Bigg Boss would play the sound of babies crying, everyone needed to rush to the parking space and place their pram in one slot. The person whose doll failed to find a spot would be disqualified from captaincy task, leaving his/her baby-sitter in the game.

It was during the task that new faces of the contestants came to light. Vikas tried his best to manipulate Arshi and plan blocking maximum parking slots, she did not pay heed to him.

Hiten was upset when he was disqualified. “You are a loser. You should have played the game instead of behaving like a loser,” he told Akash.

Hina told Hiten she wanted to become the captain and he replied he would also like to be the captain.

Puneesh was disqualified from captaincy as Priyank could not find a parking space for his pram. Meanwhile, Arshi said she wanted to become the captain and would deliberately make Shilpa disqualify, and did exactly that.

Vikas convinced Puneesh to ensure that he won the task. Arshi walked by and the asked what was it all about. When Vikas explained his strategy, Arshi was not convinced and the duo ended up having yet another fight. Arshi began crying as Akash consoled her while Vikas confided in Hiten.

Later, Hina told Vikas and Hiten that she desperately wanted to become the captain but neither was convinced.

After the task ended, Priyank was upset with Vikas that he chose Arshi over him and they had another fight over who could have changed the stakes.

Arshi claimed Akash told her that Puneesh and Vikas were conspiring against her captaincy. Vikas and Arshi continued their fight and Vikas Arshi was upset that Vikas was listening to Puneesh and did not want to listen to her. Vikas, on the other hand, was upset that she was believing Akash.

Arshi later asked Hiten if Vikas supported anyone. Vikas heard it and quipped, “Kya karne ki koshish kar rahi hain? Puraane gade murde uthane hain? Aap doston ke beech me ladai mat karwao. Aapko lagta hai mere liye Hiten important nahi hai to aap bhi mat raho important. Har teesre din flip out karti ho, dosti k naam pe bakwaas na karna.”

Akash was worried at night that Arshi was crying. He pulled Shilpa and requested her to apologise to Arshi. Shilpa, however, refused. Arshi and Shilpa then launched into yet another fight hurling abuses at each other.

