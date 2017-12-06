Bigg Boss 11 Dec 6 written update: Akash kisses Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan calls Hiten ‘spineless’

Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 11 episode was perhaps the worst in the entire history of Bigg Boss. While we have seen physical assaults in previous seasons, we have never witnessed sexual assault on any woman. Akash Dadlani forcibly kissed Shilpa Shinde when she tried explaining to him that he must not misbehave with Hiten Tejwani!

Shilpa and Akash were discussing a fight between Hiten and Akash when she said he must not call Hiten ‘loser’. Akash told her that even Hiten had been calling him ‘loser and he had not responded to it. Akash then forced a kiss on her and she responded, “Maar khaega! Mere gaal ke paas nahi ana!” However, Akash later apologised to her but she kept a distance.

The day began with Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi discussing Puneesh Sharma and Priyank Sharma. Vikas told him, he would choose Luv Tyagi over Priyank if need be.”Dogli baatein mujhe katai pasand nahi. I have always chosen you over others kyuki tumne gentleman ki tarah game kheli hai.”

Hina told Arshi, “Vikas Gupta ko ek baby-sitter chahiye.” Luv was also present and he told everyone about his discussion with Vikas.

Vikas and Arshi once again got into a fight. Arshi told Vikas that he must watch his tone while talking to her and Vikas asked her to stay away from him.

Puneesh then told both Vikas and Hina that he would only want Hina and Vikas to be the captain.

Arshi told Vikas that he wanted to become the captain for Puneesh, infuriating him. Shilpa Shinde intervened and told Arshi she must not abuse someone who has helped her. Arshi told Shilpa, “Aurat ke naam pe kalank hai. 6 hafte us aadmi ke peeche bhaagi thi, camera ke liye?”

Hina said, “Hiten Tejwani ka apna kuch to hota nahi hai. Vikas hi chalaata hai.”

Hina and Vikas began fighting over Hina’s disqualification from captaincy task and Bigg Boss had to intervene. When Bigg Boss favoured Vikas, Hina flipped out and started slamming Hiten for being a “follower” and blindly following Vikas. She said, “Aap iski dum ke peeche peeche chalte hain,” to which Hiten said, ”Mai dosti kar raha hun.”

Hina said, “Khatam mere liye Hiten, he is a spineless man.”

Arshi confronted Hina over Hiten and told her, “Vikas mera dost hai, Hiten tumhara. To wo kyu nahi chahta tum captain bano?” Hina said, “Dost nahi tha, ek understanding thi. Aaj sab saamne aa gaya.”

Arshi became the captain and she hugged Vikas and Hiten after the announcement. Vikas later began teasing Hiten, “Aap to Mr captain ban gae,” and the two then hugged each other.

Meanwhile, Hina told Priyank and Luv that Vikas gets credit for whatever happens in the house.

