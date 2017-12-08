Bigg Boss 11 Dec 7 written update: Priyank’s girlfriend Divya exposes him and Puneesh is happy

It was an emotional day for Bigg Boss 11 contestants on Thursday. As part of the new luxury task, Bigg Boss announced that everyone would have to freeze when asked to and it happened each time a contestant’s family member entered the house.

Arshi Khan’s father was the first visitor. While he met everyone with a smile, he called Shilpa Shinde ‘Hina Khan’, only to realise it when he saw Hina. Apologising to Shilpa, he told her that she is going strong. He also asked Arshi to change her hairstyle and respect Salman Khan. After he left, Arshi blamed Shilpa for giving her father vulgar looks. When Vikas Gupta asked her to stay positive and not spread negativity as family members visiting the house would make everyone go through emotional journeys. Arshi then called Vikas ‘thali ka baigan’.

Arshi claimed she would misbehave with Shilpa’s family member. When Shilpa’s mom entered the house, it was a warm moment as she went about telling everyone that was happy her daughter had got the tag of “ma”. However, she also asked them to respect the word, if not Shilpa. She even apologised to everyone on Shilpa’s behalf. While Shilpa’s reaction was, “Ye log mujhe gaali nahi dete ma, inki language thodi aisi hai,” Arshi did not even greet Shilpa’s mom.

Next, it was Priyank’s turn to be surprised - his girlfriend Divya visited the house, only to accuse him of faking a relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla (without naming her), disrepecting her and his general behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss did not allow Priyank to talk to her. He could only run after her when she made an exit from the house. After she left, Hina and Puneesh Sharma told Priyank that the visit portrayed him as a playboy who has broken several hearts. Talking to the camera, Puneesh said, “Mere aur Bandgi ko fake batane wala! Aa gai teri fake girlfriend teri pol kholne!”

Vikas and Hina will get to meet their dear ones on Friday.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more