Bigg Boss 11 Dec 8 written update: Hina Khan’s boyfriend wants to propose marriage but she is concerned about the captaincy

The day began with Vikas Gupta being overwhelmed as his mom entered the house. She hugged Vikas and started crying. She told him that she was proud of him. He promised that he will give Hina the love and care she truly deserves.

Later, Vikas told Priyank Sharma that he should improve his behaviour with girls. When Priyank began explaining his side, they started fighting again.

When Hina’s boyfriend Rocky entered the house, Hina began crying unconsolably and he told her, “Ro mat yaar! Baahar tujhe sher Khan bolte Hain.”

Interestingly, when Hina got a chance to properly meet and talk to Rocky, she started cribbing about the housemates. Even as Rocky started preparing ground for a marriage proposal saying things like “humne ek saath har tarah ka waqt dekha Hai, ab Bigg Boss ke baad ka pura waqt Mujhe dedo,” all Hina wanted to share with her boyfriend was this, “Mujhe koi captain nahi banane deta, koi Mera saath nahi deta,” she said sobbing.

After Rocky left, Arshi said, “Mera baap aya fir bhi mere ansu nahi aaye. Tumlog ke Kya nal lage Hain?”

Shilpa began imitating Hina’s action, making fun of her cribbing and sobbing.



