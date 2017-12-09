Bigg Boss 11 Dec 9 written update: When Salman Khan called Arshi ‘Waahiyaat Aurat’

Another week and another Weekend Ka Waar! Saturday’s episode was full of drama, some straight talking, some emotional ‘homecoming’, some really sweet moments and, of course, loads of fun.

This week has been particularly tender, with many family members of the inmates paying them a visit. Shilpa Shinde’s mother, Puneesh Sharma’s father, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Arshi Khan’s father and Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Aggarwal – all came calling to the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Here are the highlights:

Salman and Arshi argue and it’s not nice

We all know Arshi is the gossip queen of Bigg Boss 11. However, even by her standards, she went a little too far when she misbehaved with Shilpa’s mother. It certainly did not go down well with Salman.

In Saturday’s episode, we saw how he took on Arshi head-on and pulled her up for her ‘obnoxious’ behaviour with the elderly lady in one of the previous episodes. Salman gave her a bit of his mind, saying: “Aap toh chup ho jao, waahiyat aurat. Yeh aapne Shilpa ke baare mein kahaa tha. Shilpa ki mata ghar mein theen.” Strong words!

However, Arshi was not willing to stand down. She too hit back at him, accusing Salman of overlooking Shilpa’s shortcomings. She said: “Salman sahab, mujhe lagta hai ki aap Shilpa ki baat nahin dekh paatey.”

To which Salman sarcastically adds, “Vikas, congratulations, yeh hai aap ki captain ki choice.” At this retort, Arshi’s expressions said it all and they were as cynical as ever.

Clearly, their exchange of words was the high point of this episode. Arshi, in her defence, stayed persistent that she felt Shilpa had shown disrespect towards her father. While she accepted that it may have been her perception, but at that moment, she behaved badly because of Shilpa’s perceived behaviour.

Salman too held his own and kept telling her how Shilpa had done nothing wrong. He told her squarely that even if one accepted that there was a misunderstanding in the case of her dad, but how could Arshi defend her behaviour with Shilpa’s mother? That, he said, was simply not done. Phew! What’s more he wouldn’t spare Vikas Gupta too. He kept rubbing it in about how Vikas and Hiten had erred in choosing Arshi as their captain.

Salman took a break and let the inmates discuss what all had happened. Vikas and Arshi, otherwise good friends, almost went ballistic at each other. Vikas, in particular,

kept insisting how Arshi listens to nobody and how, while in other cases, he had always backed her. And why she was in the wrong this time. Of course, Arshi, being who she is, would just not accept her mistake.

Sweet homecoming and some straight-talking

This episode saw three special guests enter the house and interact with the inmates. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rohan Mehra and Karishma Tanna along with TV actor Karan Patel entered the house. Rohan Mehra was clearly happy to be back in the house while Karishma got a bit nostalgic about her time in the house.

It was, of course, not all sweet talk. The three also gave the inmates their view of them and some of it wasn’t pleasant -- all this, when the inmates were in a state of ‘freeze’ as per Bigg Boss’ instruction.

Let’s begin with Karan. Interacting with Hina, he told her how her behaviour was certainly not above board. Here’s what he said: “Yeh joh aap ka takiya kalaam ho gaya hai – yeh maine kab kaha? Yaa, yeh maine kaha hi nahin. Baahar, 130 crore log dekh rahen hain aur hamey bhi baatein yaad hain.”

For Arshi, Karan has a blunt advice: Respect the hand that feeds you. He apologised to Shilpa on behalf of Vikas and left.

Rohan, on the other hand, was super excited to be back in the house. “Ek saal baad dubara iss ghar mein. Wow, what a feeling.”

Rohan’s interaction with the contestants was clearly free of any malice. It was, in fact, a well-intentioned advice. “Hello, Hinaji, bahot achhi dikh rahin hain aap. Style icon bann chuki hain aap. Har jagah trend kar rahin hain aap. Arshi madam, kaisi hain aap. Bahot achcha jaa raheen theen aap, phir aap ne kal Shilpaji ki mom ke saath jo kiya, aapne disrespect kiya unka...”

Karishma too shared pearls of wisdom. Complimenting Vikas, she said, “People call you a mastermind. Well, if you have a mind, why shouldn’t you use it?” She added how he was doing a fine job.

Priyank, the eye candy in the show, also got a compliment from her!

She told Hina how in her, she saw a bit of herself –someone who could get aggressive and was a strong personality. She also praised her for her looks. She signed off by telling to practice what she often preached.

Time for family reunion

But some of the best moments of today’s episode were when Hiten’s family – his kids and wife Gauri Pradhan -- visited him in the house. H was absolutely overwhelmed to see them. The episode, in fact, began with Gauri entering the house and asking Hiten to be more assertive. She was, of course, quite upset with Hina for calling her husband spineless and simply following Vikas.

