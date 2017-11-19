 Bigg Boss 11: Deepika Padukone performs Ghoomar inside the house. Watch videos | tv | Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 11: Deepika Padukone performs Ghoomar inside the house. Watch videos

Deepika Padukone performed the Ghoomar song from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati - both on the stage and inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and Salman Khan also joined her!

Bigg Boss 11 Salman Khan Updated: Nov 19, 2017 18:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Deepika Padukone inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.
Even as her upcoming film, Padmavati, was postponed, Deepika Padukone appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 and even performed the Ghoomar song from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film - both on the stage and inside the house. Sunday’s Weekend Ka Waar will also see Vidya Balan promoting her film, Tumhari Sulu.

Deepika even forced Salman to attempt Ghoomar on the stage when she was asked to perform. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the show, Salman and Deepika had an interesting chat where Deepika said she would date Ranveer Singh, marry Bhansali and kill Shahid Kapoor.

Deepika also went inside the house and met the contestants. She also performed on Ghoomar inside the house.

Sunday’s episode will also bring the news of eviction from the house. Benafsha Soonawalla, Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary have been nominated for the eliminations this week.

