Bigg Boss 11: Deepika Padukone performs Ghoomar inside the house. Watch videos

Even as her upcoming film, Padmavati, was postponed, Deepika Padukone appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 and even performed the Ghoomar song from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film - both on the stage and inside the house. Sunday’s Weekend Ka Waar will also see Vidya Balan promoting her film, Tumhari Sulu.

Deepika even forced Salman to attempt Ghoomar on the stage when she was asked to perform. In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the show, Salman and Deepika had an interesting chat where Deepika said she would date Ranveer Singh, marry Bhansali and kill Shahid Kapoor.

Deepika also went inside the house and met the contestants. She also performed on Ghoomar inside the house.

Aaj hoga double dhamaka with Bigg Boss and Entertainment Ki Raat. Tune in tonight at 9PM! #WeekendKaVaar #BB11 pic.twitter.com/EcZuWTlxdK — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 19, 2017

Sunday’s episode will also bring the news of eviction from the house. Benafsha Soonawalla, Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary have been nominated for the eliminations this week.

