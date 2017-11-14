Bigg Boss 11: Divided Twitter wants Shilpa-Vikas to quit pretending friendship but also get married
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are sorting out their differences on Bigg Boss 11 but not everyone outside is convinced.tv Updated: Nov 14, 2017 20:54 IST
The only thing that has come close to dividing Twitter after The Dress, is perhaps this. Bigg Boss fans on several social media platforms cannot seem to make up their mind about the curious case of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.
Foes from the moment they stepped into the season 11 house, the two made life miserable for each other (and also a few viewers) with their antics. Spilling tea on clothes, not letting the other one sleep, spewing horrible abuses or just singing irritating songs at each other, they left no stone unturned to drive the opponents up the wall. However, their hatred towards each other seems to have evaporated completely.
After calling Shilpa a worthy and strong contender on the show and giving her a few hugs, Vikas decided to sacrifice his favourite jacket to save her from nominations on Monday’s episode of the show. The jacket was a Diwali gift from his family but he didn’t shy away from giving it up for someone he called a ‘paagal aurat’ not too long ago.
The act should have been enough to establish that Vikas has a heart of gold but there was a catch. Earlier in the episode, he had called other contestants stupid for shaving their hair or making other sacrifices for contestants like Hiten, Priyank or Hina because they are popular and would be saved anyway.
However, by the extension of the same logic, him sacrificing his jacket for Shilpa was also an act of stupidity as she is, quite obviously, one of the strongest contenders on the show.
While Vikas may have forgotten his own words of wisdom to others, fans have not been so forgetful. Several of them took to Twitter to call him out on it:
Vikas today : Priyank Jo Kia Woh stupidity hai, he want to rectify his game. Hiten, Shilpa and Hina are not going anywhere, why he did that for Hiten ?— Bowya Madhi ✨ (@bowya8) November 13, 2017
Vikas tmrw : Giving up his jacket sent by family on Diwali for Shilpa saying "For u and emotional shit" #BB11 pic.twitter.com/0dUy2pEgyN
Why did Vikas sacrifice for Shilpa??— Monita💥 (@gregariousmona) November 13, 2017
Appreciate what he did for Shilpa 👏🏻 but he contradicts himself, this raises a doubt.👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻#BB11 pic.twitter.com/fEkgvXupJ1
Vikas Gupta be like...— Hina Supporters✨ (@HinaAddicts) November 13, 2017
Hum kare to Disco, tum karo to Mujra😂👎👎
According to him, Priyank, Ben n Hiten all were wrong n mad, logical nai soche wo..now in Precap like a Deewana/Aashiq he is sacrificing for Shilpa#Hypocricy #BB11 @ColorsTV
Double standards of #vikas. According to him what #priyank did for #hiten was stupid, as Hiten would’ve been saved anyway. Yet still in tomorrow’s episode he himself destroys his jacket for #shilpa, just so he can do his emotional drama. Wah, footage lena koi Vikas se sekhe #bb11— Aamna_1820 (@aamna_1820) November 13, 2017
Others are suspecting either of the two to be playing yet another game:
Vikas was about to leave the show because of Shilpa's continuous torture 😂— Arohi 🌟 (@ItsArohi19) November 13, 2017
He evn called her badtameez aurat, pagal aurat, what not? Aab jaake shilpa se bol raha hai, Shilpa ji aap bohot achi ho bla bla😂 HUGS HER 😂 LMFAO
In this season of Bigg Boss— Priya Lakhotia (@LakhotiaPriya) November 14, 2017
Real Friends: Hina, Priyank, Ben, Luv.
Fake Friends: Shilpa, Vikas, Arshi, Puneesh, Bandagi, Akash.
Group bada hone se nahi hota, accha hone se farak padhta hai. Emotions ki kadra karna #HinaKhan and uske friends jaante h👍 #WeSupportHinaKhan 👏
Shilpa and Akash planning to turn whole house against #Vikas— SamGill 🎬 (@JDBtheROCKING6) November 13, 2017
These two are mentally unstable people with sick mentality and there's no wonder why they get along so well!
JAB MIL BETHENGE DO PAGAL 😂😂😂#BB11
All those who are shipping #ShiKas needs to cut the crap out!😑— 💥prerna⚡ (@PTyagi96) November 13, 2017
Vikas is a big time manipulator! CAN'T BE TRUSTED! I just hope Shilpa stays away from him🙏#BB11 #ImWithShilpa
Some precious sweet summer children are sure it’s all legitimate and are also low-key/high-key shipping the relationship:
Shilpa to Vikas (during mental breakdown)- roh aur roh, mai bhi royi thi, tu bhi roh.— vib (@66Rhythm) November 13, 2017
Vikas to Shilpa (crying)- aap strong ho, aap bohot ache ho, mat tuto. 💗
Don’t ask me who is better and why I chose a side. #BB11
Awww I'm loving it.. Hope it's genuine 😍😍😍😍— 🍃NainA🍃 (@NainATweets1) November 14, 2017
Vikas : promise me u will again come back on TV
Shilpa : no... 😥 then OK I promise I'll come back on TV
RT if u r loving their growing bond 😍😍#ShilpaShinde #VikasGupta #BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/CnGXUmCINB
Look at Vikas— Rituja🎬⛄ (@Rituja_10) November 12, 2017
Consoling Shilpa like a child❤
Slap on haters face who say Vikas made her cry outside BB..would a person like him ever do it?#BB11
#Hina fans : #Shilpa & #Vikas are just acting.— Kruti💥 (@RealKruti101) November 12, 2017
Me: Yes,Vikas & #Shilpa decided to ruin Bhabhi jee ghar pe hai 2 years ago just because they wanted to come to BB11 😂#BB11 #BiggBoss11
Yaar i have never tweet this but today i have too!— Junior Shilpa💥 (@SbSamanbutt) November 13, 2017
Vikas THANK YOU !
You accepted your mistake!
You got that Heart Hero!
As long as Shilpa is happy We all are happy !
So bachoo hai koi Shikas ka new fans ?? 😂
Rt Karo ♦️
I started liking @lostboy54 ..looking at their chemistry now it feels like #VikasGupta realised what @IMShilpaShinde has gone throughout these years!#ShiKas understand each other the best❤— Rukhsar 💥🎬🦀 (@being_rukhsarr) November 14, 2017
I hope & pray #Shilpa come back in TV industry along with #Vikas#BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/X1i6NH0I3b
And finally there are those who wan’t them to get married:
Please god ji please get #shikas married 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥their babies would be so cute omggg !!!! Shy and bomb at the same time lol 😂 #bb11— Isha (@KapIshaYa) November 12, 2017
They both really share some special bond they have chemistry 😍😍— sumera malik (@sumeram601) November 12, 2017
The way he is hugging her😘😘
I wish They will become #shikas soon pic.twitter.com/WPcWElEtmj
Just look at that smile on Vikas's face ...💕😍— Bhumika 🎬💥 (@bhumika__maru) November 10, 2017
These two are really love....
I hope #BB11 people show more of this instead of that #pundgi romance #Shikas #VikasGupta #ShilpaShinde #MTVExtraDose
We wonder what a marriage between them would look like...
Oh.
