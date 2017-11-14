 Bigg Boss 11: Divided Twitter wants Shilpa-Vikas to quit pretending friendship but also get married | tv | Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are sorting out their differences on Bigg Boss 11 but not everyone outside is convinced.

tv Updated: Nov 14, 2017 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde have confused Bigg Boss fans on Twitter.

The only thing that has come close to dividing Twitter after The Dress, is perhaps this. Bigg Boss fans on several social media platforms cannot seem to make up their mind about the curious case of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Foes from the moment they stepped into the season 11 house, the two made life miserable for each other (and also a few viewers) with their antics. Spilling tea on clothes, not letting the other one sleep, spewing horrible abuses or just singing irritating songs at each other, they left no stone unturned to drive the opponents up the wall. However, their hatred towards each other seems to have evaporated completely.

After calling Shilpa a worthy and strong contender on the show and giving her a few hugs, Vikas decided to sacrifice his favourite jacket to save her from nominations on Monday’s episode of the show. The jacket was a Diwali gift from his family but he didn’t shy away from giving it up for someone he called a ‘paagal aurat’ not too long ago.

The act should have been enough to establish that Vikas has a heart of gold but there was a catch. Earlier in the episode, he had called other contestants stupid for shaving their hair or making other sacrifices for contestants like Hiten, Priyank or Hina because they are popular and would be saved anyway.

However, by the extension of the same logic, him sacrificing his jacket for Shilpa was also an act of stupidity as she is, quite obviously, one of the strongest contenders on the show.

While Vikas may have forgotten his own words of wisdom to others, fans have not been so forgetful. Several of them took to Twitter to call him out on it:

Others are suspecting either of the two to be playing yet another game:

Some precious sweet summer children are sure it’s all legitimate and are also low-key/high-key shipping the relationship:

And finally there are those who wan’t them to get married:

We wonder what a marriage between them would look like...

via GIPHY

Oh.

