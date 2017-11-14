Bigg Boss 11: Divided Twitter wants Shilpa-Vikas to quit pretending friendship but also get married

The only thing that has come close to dividing Twitter after The Dress, is perhaps this. Bigg Boss fans on several social media platforms cannot seem to make up their mind about the curious case of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Foes from the moment they stepped into the season 11 house, the two made life miserable for each other (and also a few viewers) with their antics. Spilling tea on clothes, not letting the other one sleep, spewing horrible abuses or just singing irritating songs at each other, they left no stone unturned to drive the opponents up the wall. However, their hatred towards each other seems to have evaporated completely.

After calling Shilpa a worthy and strong contender on the show and giving her a few hugs, Vikas decided to sacrifice his favourite jacket to save her from nominations on Monday’s episode of the show. The jacket was a Diwali gift from his family but he didn’t shy away from giving it up for someone he called a ‘paagal aurat’ not too long ago.

The act should have been enough to establish that Vikas has a heart of gold but there was a catch. Earlier in the episode, he had called other contestants stupid for shaving their hair or making other sacrifices for contestants like Hiten, Priyank or Hina because they are popular and would be saved anyway.

However, by the extension of the same logic, him sacrificing his jacket for Shilpa was also an act of stupidity as she is, quite obviously, one of the strongest contenders on the show.

While Vikas may have forgotten his own words of wisdom to others, fans have not been so forgetful. Several of them took to Twitter to call him out on it:

Vikas today : Priyank Jo Kia Woh stupidity hai, he want to rectify his game. Hiten, Shilpa and Hina are not going anywhere, why he did that for Hiten ?

Vikas tmrw : Giving up his jacket sent by family on Diwali for Shilpa saying "For u and emotional shit" #BB11 pic.twitter.com/0dUy2pEgyN — Bowya Madhi ✨ (@bowya8) November 13, 2017

Why did Vikas sacrifice for Shilpa??



Appreciate what he did for Shilpa 👏🏻 but he contradicts himself, this raises a doubt.👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻#BB11 pic.twitter.com/fEkgvXupJ1 — Monita💥 (@gregariousmona) November 13, 2017

Vikas Gupta be like...

Hum kare to Disco, tum karo to Mujra😂👎👎



According to him, Priyank, Ben n Hiten all were wrong n mad, logical nai soche wo..now in Precap like a Deewana/Aashiq he is sacrificing for Shilpa#Hypocricy #BB11 @ColorsTV — Hina Supporters✨ (@HinaAddicts) November 13, 2017

Double standards of #vikas. According to him what #priyank did for #hiten was stupid, as Hiten would’ve been saved anyway. Yet still in tomorrow’s episode he himself destroys his jacket for #shilpa, just so he can do his emotional drama. Wah, footage lena koi Vikas se sekhe #bb11 — Aamna_1820 (@aamna_1820) November 13, 2017

Others are suspecting either of the two to be playing yet another game:

Vikas was about to leave the show because of Shilpa's continuous torture 😂

He evn called her badtameez aurat, pagal aurat, what not? Aab jaake shilpa se bol raha hai, Shilpa ji aap bohot achi ho bla bla😂 HUGS HER 😂 LMFAO — Arohi 🌟 (@ItsArohi19) November 13, 2017

In this season of Bigg Boss



Real Friends: Hina, Priyank, Ben, Luv.



Fake Friends: Shilpa, Vikas, Arshi, Puneesh, Bandagi, Akash.



Group bada hone se nahi hota, accha hone se farak padhta hai. Emotions ki kadra karna #HinaKhan and uske friends jaante h👍 #WeSupportHinaKhan 👏 — Priya Lakhotia (@LakhotiaPriya) November 14, 2017

Shilpa and Akash planning to turn whole house against #Vikas



These two are mentally unstable people with sick mentality and there's no wonder why they get along so well!



JAB MIL BETHENGE DO PAGAL 😂😂😂#BB11 — SamGill 🎬 (@JDBtheROCKING6) November 13, 2017

All those who are shipping #ShiKas needs to cut the crap out!😑



Vikas is a big time manipulator! CAN'T BE TRUSTED! I just hope Shilpa stays away from him🙏#BB11 #ImWithShilpa — 💥prerna⚡ (@PTyagi96) November 13, 2017

Some precious sweet summer children are sure it’s all legitimate and are also low-key/high-key shipping the relationship:

Shilpa to Vikas (during mental breakdown)- roh aur roh, mai bhi royi thi, tu bhi roh.



Vikas to Shilpa (crying)- aap strong ho, aap bohot ache ho, mat tuto. 💗



Don’t ask me who is better and why I chose a side. #BB11 — vib (@66Rhythm) November 13, 2017

Awww I'm loving it.. Hope it's genuine 😍😍😍😍



Vikas : promise me u will again come back on TV



Shilpa : no... 😥 then OK I promise I'll come back on TV



RT if u r loving their growing bond 😍😍#ShilpaShinde #VikasGupta #BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/CnGXUmCINB — 🍃NainA🍃 (@NainATweets1) November 14, 2017

Look at Vikas

Consoling Shilpa like a child❤



Slap on haters face who say Vikas made her cry outside BB..would a person like him ever do it?#BB11 — Rituja🎬⛄ (@Rituja_10) November 12, 2017

#Hina fans : #Shilpa & #Vikas are just acting.



Me: Yes,Vikas & #Shilpa decided to ruin Bhabhi jee ghar pe hai 2 years ago just because they wanted to come to BB11 😂#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Kruti💥 (@RealKruti101) November 12, 2017

Yaar i have never tweet this but today i have too!

Vikas THANK YOU !

You accepted your mistake!

You got that Heart Hero!

As long as Shilpa is happy We all are happy !

So bachoo hai koi Shikas ka new fans ?? 😂

Rt Karo ♦️ — Junior Shilpa💥 (@SbSamanbutt) November 13, 2017

I started liking @lostboy54 ..looking at their chemistry now it feels like #VikasGupta realised what @IMShilpaShinde has gone throughout these years!#ShiKas understand each other the best❤



I hope & pray #Shilpa come back in TV industry along with #Vikas#BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/X1i6NH0I3b — Rukhsar 💥🎬🦀 (@being_rukhsarr) November 14, 2017

And finally there are those who wan’t them to get married:

Please god ji please get #shikas married 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥their babies would be so cute omggg !!!! Shy and bomb at the same time lol 😂 #bb11 — Isha (@KapIshaYa) November 12, 2017

They both really share some special bond they have chemistry 😍😍

The way he is hugging her😘😘

I wish They will become #shikas soon pic.twitter.com/WPcWElEtmj — sumera malik (@sumeram601) November 12, 2017

Just look at that smile on Vikas's face ...💕😍

These two are really love....

I hope #BB11 people show more of this instead of that #pundgi romance #Shikas #VikasGupta #ShilpaShinde #MTVExtraDose — Bhumika 🎬💥 (@bhumika__maru) November 10, 2017

We wonder what a marriage between them would look like...

via GIPHY

Oh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more