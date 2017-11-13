Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Mehjabi Siddiqui: Vikas Gupta is the smartest player, we call him mastermind

Mehjabi Siddiqui, who has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house along with Sabyasachi is happy that she’s out of the game, but has only one regret. “Agar main bas ek hafta aur house ke andar reh jaati, to mujhe kisi ko sabak sikhana tha (I wish I could’ve stayed for just one more week. I wanted to teach someone a lesson),” says Mehjabi, who, however, isn’t willing to reveal the identity of that person.“But jitna kiya maine achha tha (But however far I was able to go in the game, it was good nonetheless),” she adds.

Mehjabi was a part of the team of ‘padosis’, who had initially entered the Bigg Boss house showing a lot of promise, but the intensity fizzled out somewhere. Mehjabi feels otherwise. “You can say this for the other padosis, but not me, sab mujhse darrte the (Everyone was scared of me). Voh mujhe chhed hi nahi rahe the (They weren’t messing with me). The padosi task was a minus point for us because the other housemates maybe thought that we would be there inside the house for only a week or two and leave afterwards, and hence they didn’t consider us a part.” The four padosis were required to act out a fake story, fooling the other contestants into believing that they were all part of one family.

Asked who’s the smartest player in the Bigg Boss house, Mehjabi is quick to answer, “Vikas Gupta, because he knows how to tackle any situation. He has the ability to gauge the other person’s intentions and actions beforehand, and the exact thing eventually happens.Voh mauke pe chauka maar deta hai, isliye usko mastermind kaha jaata hai (He’s the mastermind).”

Mehjabi also tells us who she thinks is the most fake contestant. “Sapna Choudhary, because when she’s with Hina Khan, toh voh bauhaut achhi-achhi baatein karti hain (she’d do all the sweet talk), but when with me, she would keep cribbing, ‘Yeh aise kyun kar rahi hai, isko aisa karna chahiye.. main kisi ke saath nahi hoon (Why is she doing this or that; I’m on no one’s side)’. Aur Vikas ki taareef karti Hain ‘Vikas bhai’ kehti thi, lekin jab Hina Vikas ki buraai karti thi, toh milke buraai karti thi (She would also keep bitching about Vikas, her so-called brother, behind his back).”

One aspect of the show that she loved and only has positive words for is host, Bollywood star Salman Khan. Praising the actor, Mehjabi says, “He was fair towards each one of us, and would say everything the way it was.”

