Bigg Boss 11 finale contestant no 1: Can Puneesh Sharma spring a surprise?

Bigg Boss 11 has reached its final stage. Now, only five contestants are left in the game: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma. The grand finale is set to take place during the next weekend. Till then, we are going to weigh each contestant’s strong and weak points starting with Puneesh Sharma.

Strengths

Easygoing: He is good at striking new friendships as we have seen during his dealing with Hina Khan and then Vikas Gupta. He is not someone who would hold grudges for long. He knows that he has been in the house longer than expected and he is thankful for that. It gives him an edge over others and each day is going to be a bonus for him now.

Task participation: Puneesh Sharma, since beginning, hasn’t shied away from any task. In fact, he was one of the most active members during most of the luxury budget tasks. That has created a positive image for him among the voters.

Honesty: Sharma wasn’t vocal about his grievances in the initial weeks, but slowly he realised the importance of speaking out. Be it Hina Khan or Akash Dadlani, he tries to take a stand and that’s likely to get him few more votes.

Weaknesses

Image: One of the reasons he is still in the house is his image. He made an identity in the game through his alleged affair with fellow contestant Bandgi Kalra. He walked down the same path that Manveer Gurjar did in the previous season. It’s just that he is nowhere close to Manveer in popularity.

Temper: He easily loses his cool during tasks and conversations. At times, he refuses to understand simple points and that paints the image of a stubborn person in the minds of the viewers. A lot of voters also think that he won’t last in top 4.

Popularity: Like most of the commoners, he is also facing an identity crisis. The biggest question is, will he be able to compete with the likes of Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan?