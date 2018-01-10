Bigg Boss 11 finale contestant number 3 Hina Khan: Is she mean enough to win?

It’s hard to keep Hina Khan down. She struck a chord with the audiences in the very first week. Her popularity has faded in recent weeks, but she is still one of the top contenders to win the show. Today, we assess her strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Outspoken: Hina Khan is opinionated and she does everything in her capacity to make it known to everyone around her. She isn’t the one to stay silent. She always voices her opinion and this is why she immediately got popular in Bigg Boss 11.

Participation: She might look fragile, but she has the heart of a lion. There is hardly any task where she hasn’t participated with zeal. In fact, she got into a physical fight with Arshi Khan despite knowing that the latter has an edge over her. Not only this, she hasn’t allowed any other contestant to cow her down.

Fan following: Hina Khan was a known face before coming to Bigg Boss 11. She was seen in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She immediately got recognised in Bigg Boss and people wanted to know her point of view. She consolidated her fan base in the initial weeks, and now it has become strong enough to win her the show.

Weaknesses

No friends: Hina Khan started with many friends, but she started losing them one by one as the show progressed. And then the fateful episode aired where she criticised Sakshi Tanwar and Gauahar Khan. All hell broke loose after this and a group of TV celebrities started opposing Hina Khan. From Sanjeeda Sheikh to Ravi Dubey, now everybody seems to be against her.

No strategy: She doesn’t have a plan, at least this is how it looks like. Initially, she sided with Vikas Gupta and then fought with him. She did the same with Arshi Khan as well. Now, she is repeating it with Akash Dadlani. She hasn’t maintained a stand in the show which has restricted the audience from forming a solid opinion about her.

Negative publicity: The recently concluded press conference in Bigg Boss 11 showed how unpopular she has become since the show started. Journalists asked her all sorts of questions and her answers proved how full she is of herself. As per Bigg Boss’ history, nobody likes a contestant who is self obsessed.