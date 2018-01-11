Bigg Boss 11 finale contestant number 4 Vikas Gupta: Can he really defeat Shilpa Shinde?

With Akash Dadlani out of the game and minds, we are left with four contestants: Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. Today, we are trying to assess Vikas’ candidature. Can he really beat Shilpa Shinde in the Bigg Boss 11 finale? Here are his strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Good strategist: Vikas Gupta knows the intricacies of reality shows. He can predict which way the wind is blowing before others, which gives him an edge and some extra time to figure out a new strategy. He never appears to be in a hurry and gets out of a bad situation quite easily. And he does it with grace, certainly more than others in the house.

Networking: Vikas has held senior positions in different entertainment channels before coming to Bigg Boss. He knows many TV stars and they all root for him. It was quite evident when Rithwik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey visited the house. They were very comfortable with Vikas.

True friend: Vikas knows how to maintain friendships. Be it Priyank Sharma or Arshi Khan, he strikes a common chord immediately. He showed a big heart when he let Bigg Boss nominate him in place of Sabyasachi in the initial weeks. Even his ardent critics bow down to his loyalty.

Weaknesses

Over dramatic: He is neither as flamboyant as Hina Khan nor he has a big fan base like Shilpa Shinde -- this leaves him with no choice but to get really dramatic to shift attention to himself.

Cry baby: He cried on the second day itself after Shilpa Shinde started bullying him. Since then, he has been crying every other day. That might have gotten him some votes initially, but his tactics appear old now. Plus, most of the past winners won the show because of their positivity.

Cunning: There is a fine line between being a true friend and being conniving. He has shown in the past that he can stab people in the back if need be. The way he gave up on Hina Khan during the rocket task demonstrated an evil side of him.