Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan makes a comment on Gauahar Khan, gets befitting reply

The image of a homely woman that Hina Khan put on her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is completely shattered since she participated in the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss. She is trying every trick in the book to stay ahead in the game but that has also taken a toll on her popularity with her fans.

A new video is going viral on social media in which she can be seen criticising other TV actors like Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh. All these actors have made a name for themselves by on television over the years and Hina doesn’t seem ready to give them due credit.

In the video, she says she has more followers on social media than Gauahar. Sakshi becomes her next target when Hina compliments her for her work in Dangal, but then shows a dislike for her facial features. In a conversation with Arshi Khan, she points towards her eyebrows as if she is saying that eyebrows are Sakshi’s weak features.

She then talks about Sanjeeda and says that while she may ‘look like an angel’ in reality, she doesn’t look good onscreen.

"Aao Behen Chugli Karein"



This one is SPECIALLY for@GAUAHAR_KHAN #SakshiTanwar @iamsanjeeda

Praised By Ms Perfect @eyehinakhan

She is a REAL Friend & Colleague#BB11 Watch Share pic.twitter.com/WpLd63VIum — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 29, 2017

As expected, Gauahar Khan took offence to Hina’s words and posted a reply on Twitter. She tweeted, “Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful.”

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

Going by Hina Khan’s usual dislike for everybody who is not her, she is expected to have a tough time even outside the house.