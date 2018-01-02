Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan or Vikas Gupta, who should be eliminated from the game now?

Bigg Boss introduced surprise nominations on Monday’s episode, shocking everyone - especially Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde.

The contestants were initially asked to rank each other from 1-6 and make the decision through mutual consensus. After much argument, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma were given the top two slots, followed by Vikas, Hina, Luv and Shilpa. The argument was that Akash and Puneesh managed to stay in the game despite being commoners and in the face of celebs. After the housemates made their decision, Bigg Boss announced it was actually the nomination process and they have saved Akash and Puneesh, and nominated Luv Tyagi, Hina, Shilpa and Vikas!

Hina Khan

After spending days fighting with erstwhile friend Vikas, Hina is once again taking his side. Even her newest friends, Luv and Puneesh are not exactly in her team. She hasn’t made any real friends and she loses her temper every now and then. Fortunately, this is all working in her favour because the viewers consider her honest. Will she survive another week inside the house?

Shilpa Shinde

Considered one of the top contenders for winning the reality show this year, Shilpa began her journey with huge baggage from her past. Targeting Vikas, Shilpa raked up the controversies around her ouster from the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and portrayed herself as the wronged woman. However, with time, Vikas and Shilpa developed a love-hate relationship and now they fight but also look out for each other when it comes to support among the housemates. Should she continue in the game?

Vikas Gupta

The former entertainment media professional appeared quite vulnerable at the beginning of the show when he cried after being bullied by Shilpa, but Vikas has now placed himself well in the house. He is a good strategist, but will that be enough for him to stay inside the Bigg Boss house?

Luv Tyagi

Luv started on an interesting note when he was one of the most active among five ‘padosis’ or neighbours on Bigg Boss 11. However, when the neighbours entered the house, Luv seemed to fade away into the background and has often used others to shield himself from tough tasks as well as nominations. Should he be allowed another week inside the house?

As the channel seeks votes from the viewers to decide who is the first one to be kicked out of the reality show, we invite our readers to vote for their least favourite contestant and decide who should be the one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11.

