Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend and Karan Patel fight it out on Twitter with hashtags

Hina Khan’s image has taken a nosedive since a past few days. Many online are calling her a hypocrite for crying foul about body shaming on Bigg Boss 11 while doing the same with others.

Seeing the same carry on for days, TV actor Karan Patel took to Twitter last week to call her out. He shared on Twitter two videos of Hina shaming Shilpa Shinde for her body and asking Arshi Khan to defecate in a bucket. Without naming Hina, he said, “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul.”

Now Hina’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, has come to her defence and shared a video of Karan misbehaving during an episode of Box Cricket League by waving a wicket stump and threatening others on the show. “Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan? Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman,” he wrote.

Irony is people like these talking about grace😂😂😂😂😂😂

Pehle khud ko dekho sheeshe mei ki tum kon ho👎👎😏😏 failures

Abey andha smjh ke rakha hai kya..??#yehhaighatiyapantiyaan#basskarobalajikeproducts#basskaropaaltuo@JJROCKXX #BB11 pic.twitter.com/BdQ4VD9LUE — SIMRAN✨(HinaHolic) (@and_simran) November 25, 2017

Karan had also tweeted about how he never mentioned Hina’s name in any of his tweets but his fans still managed to figure out who they were about. “Not even once in any of my tweets about #BiggBoss11 have i mentioned the concerned contestants name, i jus stated that persons traits with a few hashtags and that particular contestant’s fans guessed the name bang on. Bt for their loyalty. #YehGuessWorkKyaKehlataHai,” he wrote.

#YehGandiAadatein Sudhar jaaye toh baat karna ! Not taking names and still taking Digs is not smartness but cowardice! Support your friend but don’t go personal on others and if u have d guts do it openly! Yeh sab log aise hi hain it seems, Hit n Run #DostKeJaisaDost #ZubaniMard https://t.co/fFtb6KOC3L — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 26, 2017

Pehle I didn’t want to mock his show’s name in hashtags but this guy is not learning, we’ll have to teach him in his own language.Hina andar hai toh koi kuch bhi bolke chalaa jayega Aisa lagta hai.Ek aur hashtag hai for such people #BologeTohSunoge #HinaIsNotAlone mr. #ZubaniMard https://t.co/itDJYUWlXa — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 26, 2017

“#YehGandiAadatein Sudhar jaaye toh baat karna ! Not taking names and still taking Digs is not smartness but cowardice! Support your friend but don’t go personal on others and if u have d guts do it openly! Yeh sab log aise hi hain it seems, Hit n Run #DostKeJaisaDost #ZubaniMard,” Rocky replied. “Pehle I didn’t want to mock his show’s name in hashtags but this guy is not learning, we’ll have to teach him in his own language.Hina andar hai toh koi kuch bhi bolke chalaa jayega Aisa lagta hai.Ek aur hashtag hai for such people #BologeTohSunoge #HinaIsNotAlone mr. #ZubaniMard,” he added.

Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAuelbv5Wq — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

Karan also shared a video of Hina from the first episode of Bigg Boss when she said her mother asked her to return from the show gracefully. The clip is then edited to reveal instances of when Hina didn’t really show grace.

Follow @htshowbiz for more