Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend proposes to her, she wants to leave the show. Watch videos

Hina Khan was in for more than a surprise on Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. With her popularity taking a nosedive, the TV actor finally had a reason to smile (and cry a whole lot more) when her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal came visiting on the hit reality TV show.

In two promo videos shared by Colors, Rocky enters the house with a big smile on his face and greet a ‘frozen’ Hina -- it is part of the ongoing task in Bigg Boss -- with hugs and kisses. She begins sobbing almost instantaneously and cries about wanting to leave the show.

Rocky assures her that she is playing well and tells her not to leave the show. “I sometimes cannot believe you are so strong,” he said. “I can see your emotions and how everyone is taking advantage of them,” he added.

“I’ve missed you so much,” Hina tells him with her eyes full of tears.

In the second video, the two are in the bedroom area, talking alone. “You know we have spent so much time together but the time I spent without you was the most difficult time of my life...Please, as soon as Bigg Boss ends, give all your time to me,” he says and proposes to her with a ring. When it was time for him to leave, Hina wanted to show him something but wasn’t allowed to as Bigg Boss instructed him to leave. She was left in a puddle of tears but ran after him upon being ‘unfreezed’, asking Bigg Boss to open the gates so she could leave with him.

On Thursday’s episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new task, ‘Statue’. Contestants were asked at several intervals during the day to freeze in their place. Upon freezing, any one contestant’s family member or friend entered the house but nobody was able to react. Puneesh’s mother, Priyank’s girlfriend, Shilpa’s mother and Arshi’s father are among those who have visited the contestants.

Rocky has been constantly supporting Hina from outside the house, warding off trolls and television actors criticising her. He had a Twitter war with actor Karan Patel recently about Hina’s behaviour inside the house.

