Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary or Benafsha, who will walk out of the show? Vote here

The contestants and makers of Bigg Boss 11 have tried every trick in the book -- from kisses to under-the-sheet action (Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma), enemies-turning-friends (Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta) and even host Salman Khan talking about his flop (Tubelight) -- to revive the show. As the TRPs refuse to perk up, things inside the house are also turning ugly. In the middle of it all, this week’s nomination task has kicked in.

Though the nominations task continues inside the house, three contestants are already in the danger zone. From among Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla and Hina Khan, the one getting the lowest number of votes will leave the show during Weekend Ka Vaar.

As the channel seeks votes from audience to decide who is the first one to be kicked out of the reality show, we invite our readers to vote for their least favourite contestant and decide who should be the one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan

The former lead of popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is among the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss 11. She manages to up the drama quotient almost everyday and is considered one of the top contenders in the show. Hina thinks very highly of herself and all of it is working in her favour because the viewers consider her honest. Her propensity to cry in practically every other episode is also discussed quite a lot. Should she stay inside the house or leave?

Sapna Choudhary

The Haryanvi dancer has a lot of support outside the house. Inside, she has proven herself a typical Bigg Boss contestant - she is loud, she can pick random fights and often chooses to dispense life lessons to people around her. She also takes sides in others’ fights, pitching for her own “stand” and Shilpa-Vikas fight is a case in point. Her recent fight with Arshi Khan got the entire house divided into camps. Should she continue in the show?

Benafsha Soonawalla

She may have started out as a rather invisible contestant but Benafsha began finding her screen space soon enough, picking fights with one and all. Recently, she has also taken to a new strategy in the game - she is often seen cosying up with Priyank Sharma. Benafsha was also one of the main reasons behind the biggest fight last week that left everyone furious and Salman had to take the culprits to task during the Weekend ka Vaar.

Does she offer enough masala for your entertainment or is she on the verge of irritating you?

