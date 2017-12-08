 Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan scolds Hina Khan | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan scolds Hina Khan

In a new video, Gauri Pradhan enters the Bigg Boss 11 house as part of a task. While she has nothing against Arshi Khan, she directs her ire at Hina Khan.

Bigg Boss 11 Salman Khan Updated: Dec 08, 2017 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 11 is fast losing its popularity.
Bigg Boss 11 is fast losing its popularity.

Friday’s episode of reality show Bigg Boss 11 is going to be an important one for Hiten Tejwani. His wife and a popular TV actor, Gauri Pradhan, is all set to enter the house, a clip tweeted by Colors TV shows.

In the video, Gauri enters the house when the contestants are asked to stay frozen as part of a task, which means they can’t move from their place and can’t show any emotion either.

Gauri met each participant and even complimented them for playing the game in true spirit. She said she doesn’t have any problem with Arshi Khan who is ‘overfriendly’ with Hiten Tejwani. From the very first episode, Arshi has tried to get close to Hiten, but he has been tactically avoiding her so far.

However, she wasn’t happy with Hina Khan who deliberately misunderstood her message to Hiten in one of the previous episodes. With even Gauri saying that Hina has gone too far, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is mostly alone in her battle. She has already irked a number of TV actors and this may trickle down to audience as well.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan have worked together in shows like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. They married in April, 2004.

more from Bigg Boss 11 Salman Khan
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you