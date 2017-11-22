Bigg Boss 11: How low can Hina Khan stoop, asks Sayantani Ghosh as she condemns task

The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 11 has faced a backlash from audience for the distasteful task designed to bring out the worst from contestants. The luxury budget task had contestants Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta playing lawyers while Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan pretended to be a couple seeking divorce. Bandgi Kalra and Sapna Choudhary were the judges and things started going wrong from the start.

To prove her case, Hina went ballistic and slut-shamed the character Arshi was playing. From calling her “characterless” to alleging that she flirts with Priyank Sharma, who was playing Hiten’s younger brother, things got ugly quite soon.

Actor Sayantani Ghosh took to Twitter and slammed Hina for her behaviour with Arshi during the task. She also called out the makers for the distasteful task.

She wrote, “A sad task #BB11 !’ It’s built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense! And which judge on dis planet has personal interest ? Isn’t a judge suppose to listen in an unbiased manner n depending on the case presented giv judgement ? Here judges are pointing instances m trying to be witnesses..let down . N #SapnaChoudhary is noise pollution #BB11..”

Arshi also broke down at the end of the task. Twitter has also spoken out against Hina and the language she used.

