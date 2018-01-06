Bigg Boss 11: HT readers want Luv Tyagi evicted from the house. Here are the poll results

With the finale just a week away, tensions have never been higher in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Saturday and Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will reveal the last contestant to be evicted from the house and according to HT readers, it should be Luv Tyagi.

We started a poll earlier this week, asking Bigg Boss fans to vote for their least favourite contestant on the show, the one they want evicted. Of the 6,900 votes counted, 46% voted against Luv while Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta tied with 23% votes each. Shilpa Shinde, the final nominated contestant, got only 8% votes.

Luv started his journey on the show as one of the most active among the five ‘padosis’ or neighbours on Bigg Boss 11. However, when the neighbours entered the house, Luv seemed to fade into the background and often used others to shield himself from tough tasks as well as nominations. But he made it so far on the show due to his great fan following among his people in his hometown of Muzaffarnagar.

Luv Tyagi meeting his fans at the Inorbit Mall in Mumbai.

This weekend, actor Rani Mukerjee will visit the house to promote her upcoming film, Hichki. She will meet host Salman Khan and bring a new task for the contestants inside the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more