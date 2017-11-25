Bigg Boss 11 is crossing all limits and we’re not talking about PDA

Bigg Boss has never been a family show as per the Indian standards and its late slot is a proof of that. However, this year, the show has been pushing its limits -- from inappropriate touching to slut shaming, it has shown us everything. PDA is being seen as a ticket to stay on in the house and the contestants seem to believe that the more graphic they are while trading insults, the more eyeballs they will get.

We have seen contestants desperate to show their love for fellow contestants on earlier seasons of the reality show. They sometimes even professed it through physical gestures, but they probably never dared to venture into the dark zone, quite literally.

While the display of affection between Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra has led to enough comment inside the house and outside it, what is really uncomfortable to watch is the persistent and unwanted attention that Arshi Khan lavishes on Hiten Tejwani.

Despite Hiten time and again saying that he is a happily married man, Arshi is seen almost harassing Hiten. At times, she becomes really graphic, for example the task where she was seen applying butter on Hiten’s body. While discussing the task with show’s host Salman Khan -- in an episode that comes at 9pm when the family audience is watching -- she explained in great detail how much she enjoyed the task. If the genders were reversed, would the audience and the makers still be okay with this task?

Bigg Boss 11 is also a great vehicle to propagate casual harassment. When Akash Dadlani complained Arshi would often slap him on the backside, he was hushed up on the grounds that this is absolutely fine and everyone does it.

And Akash himself tried his best to pull Shilpa Shinde in a dance, which she had sternly refused to participate in. In another episode, Akash told Shilpa to apply lotion on his private parts as a joke! Ironically, they all keep screaming about the sanctity of being on the national television.

While Bigg Boss 11 is not a show you will watch to learn political correctness, it is still a highly watched and discussed show. In a world where harassment of any kind is a hot-button topic, is this what we want to watch?