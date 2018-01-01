Bigg Boss 11 Jan 1 written update: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde save Akash and regret later

Monday’s episode began with Luv Tyagi discussing the new dynamics inside the Bigg Bos house. Hina Khan told Luv that Vikas had claimed that the tag of ‘mastermind’ worked against him. Luv said Puneesh was a brilliant player.

As the day began, Bigg Boss assigned a new task to the housemates - they were supposed to mutually decided everyone ranking inside the house. Bigg Boss asked them to look at the task objectively and rise above friendships and enmity.

While Hina said she didn’t see Vikas Gupta at Rank one, Shilpa said she saw herself in top three. Vikas added that Shilpa deserved first spot. Luv then said he has managed to stay in the show, even as other famous celebrity like Hiten Tejwani was evicted. So he deserved to be on the top.

Hina said she believed Shilpa and herself deserve the top spot and Shilpa said people would say she is the sacrificial queen if she if she gave up the top spot. Akash Dadlani got angry that he was not being given first spot, and said it was not fair if he was not given first spot.

Eventually, Akash got the first spot, Puneesh and Luv followed him. Shilpa was at 4, Hina at 5 and Vikas at 6.

Hina later told Vikas that it was a fault to give the first number to Akash. Vikas agreed and added that their decision was unjust to viewers more than themselves. He also said he would have been fine if everyone was nominated but now a deserving candidate may be kicked out of the show.

Bigg Boss then announced that it was actually the nominations task and the housemates have saved Akash and Puneesh while Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Luv were nominated.

Shilpa then told Puneesh that Akash was very selfish and compared him to Arshi Khan. Shilpa also told Akash that he got his first spot out of pity.

Hina told Vikas that she is very angry with Akash, that in her attempt to not interact with him, he ended up pushing all of them 10 steps back. Vikas says that’s true, now the task on Tuesday will decide what will happen.

