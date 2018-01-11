Bigg Boss 11 Jan 10 written update: Akash Dadlani is out of the house

In a surprising move, Bigg Boss called the five contestants left in the game to the lounge area and asked Akash Dadlani to leave the house. The reason cited was that he got the least number of votes in the public voting. But a very intense drama unfolded before Dadlani got evicted.

Yesterday’s ‘Arshi Chahti Hai’ task continued with three contestants left in the fray. Shilpa and Vikas dealt with other ‘mean’ contestants yesterday. Today, it was the turn of Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma to go through the same task.

Arshi, the coordinator of the task, asked everybody about their mean ideas and finally approved Vikas’ idea. Vikas said that he will destroy Akash’s favourite shoes by dipping them in colour. Against the popular perception, Vikas actually did it. This must have surprised even his most ardent fans. Normally, he is perceived as a humble, gentle fellow.

It was just the beginning, because Hina Khan was the next to bear the pain of hostile contestants. This time Arshi gave a green signal to Shilpa Shinde’s idea, who proposed to break Hina’s favourite cup with a lion embossed on it.

Everybody, including Hina, tried to calm Shilpa down, but she was overtaken by rage. Her anger knew no bounds, and it seemed she was totally consumed by her hatred towards Hina. Finally, she broke the cup and made Hina cry. Vikas was seen trying to win some brownie points there as he pacified Hina.

However, the worst was yet to come, and it was to happen with Puneesh Sharma. His name popped up in the end. Vikas said that he would wax Puneesh’s body hair. Just when people thought he was joking, he went ahead and brought lotion and pads. Puneesh looked to be in pain while Vikas waxed his legs and chest.

On the basis of the tasks performed on both days, Arshi had to choose the meanest candidate and she selected Vikas Gupta as the winner of the task. Nobody appeared surprised as he was indeed the meanest person in one of the final tasks.

The contestants went to sleep later only to be woken up in the middle of the night for surprise eviction. Akash Dadlani secured the least number of votes and thus he is out of the game now. Before going out, he apologised to everyone for the mistakes he made during the show.

Now, the four finalists left in the house are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. Can Puneesh up his game and actually be a tough challenger for the other three?

Let’s wait and watch.

