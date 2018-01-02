Bigg Boss 11 Jan 2 written update: Hina Khan calls Akash Dadlani a dog and he agrees

After the surprise nominations on Monday, Tuesday’s episode was equally shocking for the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. W

Akash Dadlani, who had made enemies overnight with him being saved from nominations, locked horns with one and all. Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde wanted Akash to help with the household chores but he snapped back at them and refused. During his argument with Hina, he said, “You are such a disgusting person, you’re gross.” Hina replied, “Yes, I am,” and began complaining about Akash’s attitude.

“Am I a dog or what?” Akash asked to which Hina said, “Yes you are one!” He then compared himself to Snoop Dogg. Shilpa then said, “Iski mummy ne iska dhyan rakhne bola kyuki humare bina iska kuch nahi ho sakta. (His mom asked us to take care of him as he can’t fend for himself).”

Bigg Boss introduced a new task for the ticket to finale, wherein, each one got a bag with someone else’s name and they were supposed to take a hiking trip in the garden area. Vikas Gupta, carried Akash Dadlani’s bag and teamed up with Hina Khan to manipulate and win the task.

Shilpa and Hina teamed up to ensure Akash’s elimination from the task.

After several rounds of the task and a number of fights, Vikas asked Shilpa to stop irritating him and said she should stop bothering as he might be soon voted out of the house. Shilpa later said, “Kaise is ladki ko bahar nikal ke bhi mai sabak sikhaau, iska sirf yahi chalta hai...mai nahi darti isase. (He is always thinking about ways to teach me lessons, even after he leaves the house but I am not afraid of him.)”

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more