Bigg Boss 11 Jan 3 written update: Will Vikas be evicted this week? Puneesh has a theory

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw friendships turning sour more than ever inside the house. And why not? The task that would make one contestant bag a ticket to the finale was not just tough but also brought pressure. Also, the episode marked a huge divide between the celebrity and commoner contestants.

Continuing their task from the previous day, the housemates locked horns with one and all. As per the task, each one got a bag with someone else’s name and they were supposed to take a hiking trip in the garden area. While Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi developed a new hatred for each other, Hina Khan and Luv got too involved in the task and almost forgot their friendship. Vikas once again decided to team up with Hina and plan strategies. The duo agreed they would pick each others’ bags in the second round.

While Akash Dadlani tried his best to team up with Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma to turn them against the celebs, Hina and Shilpa managed to gang up against Akash and get him out of the task.

Shilpa told Puneesh that Hina will reach the finale but he disagreed. Luv and Hina were then spotted discussing their strategy for the task and Hina told him it is all a game and he should take it in the right spirit. She also said they must get Akash out of the game.

Shilpa told Hina they should save each other’s bags but Hina said they must aim at getting Puneesh and Luv outside the game.

Later, Akash Luv and Puneesh theorise that every person begins to isolate himself right before his or her eviction. “Vikas has stopped interacting with everyone, I am telling you he will be out this week,” Puneesh said.

Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma team up against @eyehinakhan. Catch all the drama, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/AW3M6q1OI6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018

Luv slammed Hina for pulling onto his bag too hardly and Hina decided to call names, and even said Luv is a coward. The fight turned ugly and both started calling each other coward. Akash jumped in and claimed everybody hates Hina. Eventually, Puneesh, Akash and Luv walked away saying Hina is not playing correctly.