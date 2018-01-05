Bigg Boss 11 Jan 4 written update: Prize money is back to Rs 50 lakh, thanks to Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma

Almost a month after reducing the prize money to zero, Bigg Boss announced a new task on Thursday’s episode wherein the contestants got a chance to get back fifty percent of the original prize money - Rs 25 lakh. The previous task for the ticket to finale continued and Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi emerged as winners of the task.

The next day, the housemates woke up to find that the house was turned into a museum and there were precious items showcased at various places. The housemates were then divided into security personnels and thieves. While the thieves must try and steal as many items, the security side must protect the museum items. Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma were the thieves for the task while Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta were supposed to guard the museum. Luv and Puneesh would compete for stealing a costlier item than the other person. Whoever would fail to steal item below the value of Rs 13.5 lakh, would loose the chance to win a ticket to finale.

Luv and Puneesh discussed stealing items, the housemates, especially Shilpa Shinde said it would mean cutting down on the prize money for everyone and hence they should not do it. When the argument turned ugly, Puneesh decided to apologise to Shilpa by offering a white flower to her. However, Shilpa told him she was more upset because the argument turned into a celeb versus commoner fight and did not remain restricted to the task.

Vikas tried to explain to Puneesh that they should avoid breaking items as it would mean loss for everyone - neither would the thieves get anything, not would it add to the prize money. Puneesh, however, did not like it and said he would do what he felt like.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more