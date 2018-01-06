Bigg Boss 11 Jan 5 written update: Have Luv and Vikas already conceded defeat to Shilpa Shinde?

With the finale closing in on the contestants, Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 was chaotic and full of fights and Bigg Boss only added fuel to the fire.

Bigg Boss told everyone that the four nominated contestants - Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde would be taken to a shopping mall and the public would vote for them and then one person would be eliminated.

A new task was then introduced, the contestants would have to participate in a debate in which they dissect the pros and cons of everyone’s candidacy.

Hina was the first one to face the brick bats and Akash told her she was not a good organiser and that she plays dirty. Shilpa then told Hina that she often overreacts to every situation. Vikas said that Hina stays aloof, does not get involved with other contestants. Puneesh said Hina overreacts and is not a good listener.

The fans are overwhelmed with the presence of their favourite contestants. Who will the audience eliminate? Find out only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/fldsUNzuab — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

Next up was Luv and Vikas told him that he overreacts. Shilpa and Hina also backed Vikas and agreed that he reacts too quickly. Hina said Luv played well that even when he was nominated along with Hiten Tejwani, he held his ground and was the one who got saved.

It was Vikas’ chance next and Hina told him he had lost interest in the game after his friends were voted out. Puneesh told Vikas that he is very weak emotionally as he gets depressed too soon. Vikas told Luv that he uses his friendships to save himself, but never returns the favour.

Luv, Shilpa, Hina and Vikas were then taken to a Mumbai shopping mall where they met fans. Later, Luv told Akash and Puneesh that Shilpa will certainly win the show, as she had a lot of support.

The four nominated contestants were then are called into the confession room where Bigg Boss told them that the votes have been cast. However, the results would only be announced on Saturday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more