Bigg Boss 11 Jan 7 written update: Salman Khan ends final Weekend ka Vaar episode by dancing to Lagavelu Lipistick

Salman Khan began the season’s final Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11 by teasing the results of this week’s nominations, which would be revealed during the episode. Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta the - nominated contestants - were asked what they’d miss about the house. Hina said she’s miss the ‘peace and quiet’ which got a laugh out of everyone.

It was then the turn of the caller of the week to shoot their question, and Shilpa Shinde was the lucky one. She was asked if she was being overconfident about her fan following and if she was slacking off because she was so sure she would be saved. Shilpa said that everyone plays in a group and because she plays solo, that was probably why she was less visible. The debate about Shilpa’s performance caused an argument between the contestants, who took sides as usual.

Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma were then summoned to the ‘akhada’ for the season’s final bout - both Akash and Puneesh were the only two contestants to have made it to the final week. In the first round, in which the two had to argue against each other based on who was the more deserving contestant, Akash conceded defeat after he couldn’t come up with any replies. The second round was a physical one, which was also won by Puneesh.

Moving on, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee entered the house to promote their upcoming movie, Aiyaari. They set a task for the contestants in which they’d have to play football sitting on gym balls. Akash and Vikas were declared the winners of the task.

The team then went onto the stage where they all danced to the hit Bhojpuri number, Lipistick.

But once the song and dance was over, it was time to reveal the results of the week’s voting. A ballot box was brought in and every contestant would have to count the number of votes they’d received. Hina got 464 votes, Shilpa got 660, Luv got 393 and Vikas got 428 votes - which meant that Luv was the one to have been voted out of the show.

The episode ended with voting lines being opened live for viewers while Puneesh and Hina gave speeches about why they deserve to win.

