Bigg Boss 11 Jan 7 written update: Salman Khan promises Akash that he’d get beaten up and forgotten after the show

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 began with host Salman Khan informing viewers that because the week’s voting lines were closed, eliminations would be decided based on the votes contestants got during their visit to the mall in the previous episode. He also introduced the arrival of Rani Mukerji, who was there to promote her new film, Hichki.

She arrived in the house and gave the contestant a task: They’d have to do a quick performance as another contestant. Puneesh and Luv would mimic each other, Hina would mimic Shilpa and vice versa, and the same with Vikas and Akash.

Shilpa’s impression of Hina got the most reactions from the others. Not only did she dress up as Hina, she also got Puneesh involved in her act and emphasised on Hina’s insistence that she’s always right. But Rani chose Vikas’ impression of Akash as the best.

Salman scolded Akash for being disrespectful in the task and wondered how he’d reached the final despite not being liked by anyone in the house. He said that it was too late for Akash to improve and said that he’d get beaten up if he continued this behaviour on the outside.

Salman then asked Shilpa why she and the others had previously ranked Akash as the most entertaining contestant. While everyone regretted encouraging Akash’s behaviour, Akash continued to say that he thought he was more entertaining than the others. He even said that every guest who came to the house also thought he was entertaining, to which Salman challenged him that none of them would even remember him on the outside.

The contestants were then told to re-assess who the most entertaining contestants in the house were. Vikas chose Shilpa at number 1, Hina at 2, himself at 3, Akash as 4, Puneesh at 5 and Luv in the last position. Shilpa agreed but said that instead of herself, Vikas should be at the first position and she should be at number 2 and Akash at number 6 instead of Luv.

Puneesh strongly disagreed. He placed himself after Shilpa, Vikas at number 3, Hina at 4, Akash at 5 and Luv at 6. Salman pointed out how the ranking had changed from the last time, and said that he hoped everyone had realised that Akash did not deserve to be number 1.

With that he took his leave and brought Rani back on the stage. Rani explained her film and Tourette’s Syndrome, the condition her character in the film is afflicted with. She spoke about Salman’s wedding prospects and said that he should just give up and have kids. “I’m not interested in Salman Khan’s wedding, I just want his kids!” Rani yelled.

With that Salman announced the new task. In the task the contestants would be asked questions about others and they’d have to reply with a yes or no. Depending on their answers a bucket of slime would be emptied on their heads. In the end, everyone got slimed and everyone showed their true colours - Hina said Shilpa was unhygienic and Puneesh called Akash a ‘naukar’ (servant).

