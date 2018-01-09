Bigg Boss 11 Jan 9 written update: Shilpa Shinde threatens to slap Akash after forced ‘good morning hug’

Trust Bigg Boss for surprising the audiences with bizarre situations and insane contestants. Tuesday was no different as it saw the inmates revealing their mean sides, but a lot happened before this task started.

The day began on a weird note when Akash Dadlani once again tried to touch Shilpa Shinde inappropriately. The participants broke into a dance with the morning hooter and Akash started dancing really close to Shilpa. He then tried to hug Shilpa, which she resisted. Akash kept forcing his ‘good morning hug’ on Shilpa till she got really angry.

Shilpa didn’t mince her words and threatened Akash that she would slap him real hard. She even paced ferociously towards him. Puneesh Sharma suggested Akash to calm down because Shilpa is a popular contestant and if she actually slaps Akash then no one would side with him. Plus, it would happen on TV, so it would be remembered for years.

Thankfully, Akash understood the situation and backed off. However, in a meek voice, he accused Shilpa of touching his back. Nobody paid heed to his allegation though.

This was just the beginning of a high voltage episode because Bigg Boss invited Arshi Khan back in the house for a special task which may lead to mid week surprise eviction.

This task is called ‘Arshi Chahti Hai’, and all the contestants are expected to choose the meanest person among them through this task.

They were shown the pictures of inmates one by one. After which they had to discuss their plans to harm that person in the picture with Arshi. If she approved their plans then they had to execute them.

Shilpa Shinde’s picture was the first to pop up. While other contestants came up with juvenile ideas, Puneesh expressed the desire to cut her slippers. As per Puneesh, Shilpa owned only three pairs of slippers. His idea was approved by Arshi. He did everything just fine, even Shilpa looked on the verge of crying, but eventually he couldn’t do what he promised.

Vikas Gupta was next in line and Arshi approved Shilpa’s plan. Shilpa wanted to dip five of Vikas’ shirts in dark colours. It seemed she meant business. Vikas protested but it was in vain. However, she also stopped right before the climax and returned the shirts to Vikas. That way, nobody completed the task today.

The same task will continue with rest of the candidates tomorrow. Now, it’s up to Arshi to make it as mean as possible.

