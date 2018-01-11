Bigg Boss 11 January 11 written update: King Vikas Gupta orders Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde around

Bigg Boss 11 is finishing in three days and all the four finalists want to enter the final day on a sweat note. However, they didn’t know that they still have to overcome the final hurdle, and it came in the form of a task called Vikas-City.

As the name suggests, this task would give him ample powers to order the other inmates around. Vikas was ordered to dress like a beat constable, or maybe that was inspired from Hitler. In fact, his dress up was really close to Asrani’s in Sholay. Basically, there were enough reasons to think that Vikas Gupta was playing a Hitler-like character.

Anyway, the task made him the boss of the house for one day. He could order people around and they had to oblige. If the contestants found the tasks difficult , they were free to push the buzzer. The only catch was that with every contestant accepting defeat, Vikas would get Rs 3 lakh deducted From the winner’s account. And, just in case, if he becomes the winner then he would get Rs 3 lakh more than others.

Vikas came up with a really goid strategy. He designed the tasks in a way which would bring all the contestants closer in their ultimate days in the house. He began with asking Hina and Shilpa to hug each other after every ten minutes. They complied and ut looked funny as well, but then Hina Khan decided to play the sooilsport.

She brought up the ‘girl problem’ and refused to do the tasks. Vikas, Puneesh and Shilpa realised that Hina is faking it, so they insisted Hina to participate with full heart. Hina didn’t pay heed to it and continued to remain absent from the task.

After a while, the task got limited to Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh. Hina felt bad about it and came back to join the party, but Vikas had already pressed the buzzer on her behalf by then.

Later, Hina confessed that she was lying to Vikas about ‘girl problem’. Vikas scolded her for showing disrespect to the millions of women who work in tough situations. Hina was caught on a wrong foot there, but she still argued just for the sake of saying something.

There was a time when even Bigg Boss tried to intervene between Hina and Vikas, but that didn’t help either.

On the other hand, Shilpa was quite friendly with Vikas. She even danced for him. It must have brought a bitter taste to her mouth because she compared Vikas and Puneesh with Akash Dadlani who harassed Shilpa on more than one occasion.

Vikas and Hina were seen talking to each other towards the end of the show, but it more like two rivals assessing each other’s strength.

Day 102 of the Bigg Boss was more or less dull, but things will surely lit up before the grand finale on Sunday.

