Bigg Boss 11 January 12 written update: Vikas Gupta uses his mother’s photo to win task

Friday wasn’t the last day of Bigg Boss 11 officially, but it was treated like the last day. In a way, it was the last opportunity for the contestants to show their calibre and skills in the reality show, because Weekend Ka Vaar is scheduled to take place tomorrow which is more of an assessment of a participant’s performance in the game.

Here, Vikas Gupta had the advantage of giving the game a particular direction. The task, Vikas-City, saw him as a dictator whose sole job is to make others quit the task. Bigg Boss promised that Vikas will get Rs 3 lakh each time somebody refused to finish a task. An equal amount of money will be deducted from the winner’s account if it is somebody other than Vikas Gupta.

Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma quit the task yesterday as they didn’t want to look mean on television, but Hina Khan showed the willingness to take on Vikas. Hina’s decision disturbed Vikas’ game plan and he was forced to change his strategy.

Vikas immediately changed his stance and indulged Hina in a conversation about Shilpa Shinde. She was asked to name three good qualities of Shilpa which she did, but it became dirty when Shilpa started to name Hina’s bad qualities.

Vikas upped his game at this juncture and asked Hina to break a bracelet. Hina was smart enough to realise Vikas’ plan. Actually the bracelet belonged to Vikas and he wanted to win some sympathy votes by getting it broken by Hina.

Hina pretended to break the bracelet without actually being serious about it. This infuriated Vikas who was hoping for an easy win over Hina. He used another tactic then.

Now, he put his family photograph over a pillow and asked Hina to tear the pillow cover using her heels. His idea was to present Hina as someone who could run over Vikas’ mother’s photograph just to win a task.

Hina dodged this attempt as well because she didn’t stand on the pillow, but she didn’t quit the task either. Bigg Boss refrained from entering the mud slinging and Hina was declared as the winner. This meant Vikas will have to be content with only Rs 6 lakh for the time being.

While Shilpa supported Vikas, Puneesh had a totally different point of view. He was against the idea of using anybody’s mother’s photo to win a small task. He spoke his mind in as many words.

Later, Vikas and Shilpa were seen criticising Puneesh for not being loyal to anybody in the house. On the other hand, Puneesh and Hina were seen sharing a cordial moment.

It seems the contestants are going to miss the house once they are out of it, but before that they will have to hold their nerves during the grand finale.

