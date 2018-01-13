Bigg Boss 11 January 13 written update: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan gear up for finale

Saturday was officially the last competitive day of Bigg Boss 11 because the reality show’s grand finale is set to take place tomorrow, January 14. The show’s producers used this opportunity to take all the four finalists down the memory lane. The four contestants still left in the game are Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

Vikas was the first person to be called inside the lounge area and the voice of Bigg Boss started narrating the highlights of his journey in the house. From physical transformation to becoming a good strategist, Vikas Gupta has been a revelation.

The viewers have still not forgotten how Shilpa Shinde made Vikas’ life miserable in the initial week. In fact, Vikas broke down quite easily in first two weeks. At one point of time, he was do frustrated that he even wanted to run away from the house. A lot has changed since then. From becoming the first captain of the house to mending his ways with Shilpa Shinde, he constantly changed himself, and as a result, he is now one of the favourites to win the show.

Puneesh Sharma was nothing more than an angry commoner in the beginning. His only achievement was his affair with fellow contestant Bandgi Kalra. That kept him in the news for some weeks and somehow kept him from getting evicted.

His fragile temper was another reason no celebrity contestant wanted to become his friend. Then came the week when Puneesh and Bandgi were nominated for eviction together. Ultimately, Bandgi left, but that provided Puneesh the much needed opportunity to be himself.

After 15 weeks of excitement, entertainment and drama, the finalists get emotional as they reach the end of their journey. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/6qIkq97ECa — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

He didn’t look back since then and continued to rub shoulders with the three finalist celebs. However, his chances are not looking very bright now.

Hina Khan saw and heard every wrong thing other inmates said about her. Feisty and fierce, Hina stood her ground at every crucial juncture. Her friendship with Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma was highlighted, but it was also said that she was in the house only to play a game.

However, the visuals told a different story. They showed how lonely she became in last couple of weeks. She appeared as emotional as anybody else.

Her comments about some TV actors gave definitely hampered her chances as there is not a single big name from the TV industry that has supported her openly so far. It’s anyway too late now. She has some loyal fans though. Can she still come from behind and clinch the trophy?

A confident rather over-confident Shilpa Shinde was the last to walk-in the lounge area. Her video was about her vengeful tactics and how she was desperate to get even with Vikas Gupta. But good sense started to prevail half way in the show.

So, she decided to be amicable with Vikas when he approached her with a white flag during one if the luxury budget tasks. Strategically, this helped her a lot as this was some sort of character change for her. It was a pleasant surprise even for her critics.

She hasn’t looked back since then, and the live voting in a Mumbai mall clearly demonstrated her strength. Right now, she is leading mist of the online votings.

Will she be able to change those votes into her victory? Don’t forget to tune in our live coverage of the finale on Sunday. See you there.

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more