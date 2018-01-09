Bigg Boss 11 January 8 written update: Why is everyone ganging up against Shilpa Shinde?

The live voting last week saw Shilpa Shinde’s fans flocking to a Mumbai mall. Hina in particular had to bear the wrath of those unruly fans. Later, Luv Tyagi had to leave the house as he secured the least number of votes during live voting.

But if you think that everything got over with Tyagi going back home then you’re wrong, because that voting and its result is still echoing inside the house.

Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, who are tipped to be the finalists, are clearly not over Shilpa’s amazing popularity. As expected, it keeps seeping into their conversations in the ultimate week. Monday’s episode saw everyone discussing Shilpa’s fan base and her claim to the crown.

Puneesh Sharma has a different strategy though. He probably wants a share in Shilpa’s popularity and thus he sided with her on day 94.

Bigg Boss invited some journalists to the house who asked some tough questions to the inmates. They started by grilling Hina and asked why she always plays victim. Before she could answer, she was bombarded with questions on her comments on Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra. This put Hina in a tight spot and she couldn’t satisfy the audience with her answers.

Puneesh, Vikas and Akash also faced scathing criticism, but they managed to put a brave face. But the same wasn’t true about Shilpa Shinde who started crying.

By now, she has developed the image of a cry baby in the house. Today, she broke down because she was criticised for not taking interest in tasks. However, she received Puneesh’s support during the question hour. Will Puneesh gain from this new found friendship? Will Shilpa’s fans take Puneesh to the finale?

Let’s wait and watch.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more