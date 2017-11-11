Bigg Boss 11: Kapil Sharma enters Salman Khan show. Can he bring some happiness inside?

TV star Kapil Sharma, who had a rather ugly and public spat with Colors earlier when his popular show was shelved and he had to shift to Sony, will be seen on the channel promoting his upcoming film Firangi. Kapil will appear on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 this weekend. In fact, he is building bridges with not just Colors but also Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde, who despite being cast in Kapil’s show could not make it because of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy.

The comedian-actor shared a picture from the sets and tweeted, “Firangi promotion with the @11_Bigboss @BeingSalmanKhan #FirangiOnNov24.”

As part of a task, Kapil asks the contestants that if they had an option to kick someone on the show, who will they choose. Arshi chooses Hina, while Akash chooses Priyank. Both get to kick mannequins wearing Hina and Priyank’s masks.

Vidya Balan also visited the house for promotions of Tumhari Sulu and will be seen playing games with the contestants on Sunday. She will also be present with Salman on the stage and a group of kids will join them.

It has been over a month since Bigg Boss 11 premiered on October 1. While the makers have tried every trick in the book - from intimate kisses to ugly fights and cheap brawls -- but nothing seems to be getting ratings for the show. .

The show began with 18 contestants and is now left with 12. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Arshi Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla, Bandgi Kalra, Akash Anil Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma are fighting it out inside the Bigg Boss house.

