Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel slams Hina Khan, calls her ‘fake to the soul’

Days after Sayantani Ghosh slammed Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan for slut-shaming Arshi Khan, Karan Patel has also criticised the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai star for her attitude inside the house. Calling her “fake to the soul”, Karan asked Hina, “Yeh ghatiyapan kya kehlata hai?”

Patel took to Twitter to express his anger and wrote, “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai 😂😂. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul .”

After receiving a lot of backlash from Hina’s fan on Twitter, Karan reiterated his take on Hina's behaviour and tweeted, “And on that note, once again, #MyFavourites in the #BigBoss11 season are @tentej and @lostboy54 ..... and i hope one of them stands as a proud winner this season ....”

He further explained his tweet and wrote, “Ok the most #Important rule that I #Strictly believe in, is that no matter what, i think we should keep all our views that we put forth #Clean and #NonAbusive and I DO NOT WISH FOR ANYONE TO CROSS THE LINE OF DIGNITY BY USING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE FOR A WOMAN. #AbusingIsNotSarcasm. Most #Important rule I #Strictly believe in, is that no matter what, i think we should keep all our views that we put forth #Funny but #NonAbusive and I DO NOT WISH FOR ANYONE TO CROSS THE LINE OF DIGNITY BY USING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE FOR A WOMAN. #AbusingIsNotFunny 🙏 #BiggBoss11”

