Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchant, Asha Negi attack Hina Khan for her ‘spitting’ comment

On Friday’s episode, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan was worried about losing friends inside the house. Little did she know that within a day, she will have to lose some more. However, this time they’re outside the house.

First, Hina Khan made a comment about how Gauahar Khan has less number of followers on social media than her. She also suggested that there is something wrong with Sakshi Tanwar’s eyebrows. She also displayed her dislike for Sanjeeda Sheikh.

It was quite natural for Gauahar to get back at Hina. Gauahar criticised Hina for being narrow-minded and indecent.

That didn’t stop Hina from making another comment on Kishwer Merchant, TV actor and a former Bigg Boss contestant. Maybe, Hina isn’t aware of the reaction of her comments outside the house. She said Kishwer didn’t do the right thing by spitting in somebody’s drink during her stint in Bigg Boss.

Now, Kishwer has written a post on Twitter justifying her action. He wrote, “One last time those who love me for who & what I am stay here..Those of u who dnt want me to voice my opinion & have my favourites which differ from urs may leave.. Coz even if I get abused & trolled I will stick to my point of view,ppl who talk shit,unki upbringing dikhti hai.”

This seems like an indirect jibe at Hina.

Another TV actor Asha Negi came to her support and said, “You rock girl! BindassBol Tera wall Tera account! And can’t agree more with you, nobody have I disliked so much in the history of big boss!”

Negi hasn’t mentioned any name here, but it’s believed to be targeting Hina Khan.

Hina Khan is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 11, but her stay inside the house is getting difficult with each day. Will she be able to survive till the next week?