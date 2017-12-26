Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi or Priyank Sharma, who should be evicted this week?

Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi have shared an uneasy relationship on Bigg Boss 11 -- ostensibly friends, their disagreements have been more obvious. As the nominations were decided on Monday, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma emerged as the unlucky ones.

Luv Tyagi

Luv started on an interesting note when he was one of the most active among five ‘padosis’ or neighbours on Bigg Boss 11. However, when the neighbours entered the house, Luv seemed to fade away in the background and has often used others to shield himself from tough tasks as well as nominations. Except for his off and on friendships with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, Luv does not have much to hiscredit. Should he stay on in the game?

Priyank Sharma

He has tried every trick in the book that ensures screen time inside the Bigg Boss house - from passionate relationship to flirtatious attitude and violent fights, he has done it all. Now that Benafsha Soonawalla has been out of the house for some time, Priyank is left to fend for himself. And has he been doing it right. During a task last week, he even wore a bikini and slammed Vikas Gupta’s mom! Will his stunts work in his favour?

