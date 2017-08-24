Bigg Boss 11: Niti Taylor, Dhinchak Pooja and other celebs likely to enter show

The first promo of Salman Khan’s hit reality show, Bigg Boss, is out and fans are going crazy over the Bollywood star’s antics in the video. While the final contestants’ list is yet to be announced, we have got our hands on a list of celebrities likely to feature in Bigg Boss 11.

After turning Bigg Boss 10 into a face-off between celebs and commoners, the show makers are all set to pit the commoner contestants against the celebrity participants once again this year.

Traditionally, the makers of the show never announce the final list of contestants and the names are revealed only when the season premiers on TV as they enter the house. However, speculations are on and we list the contestants most likely to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Niti Taylor

TV star Niti Taylor, who is currently seen in the show Ghulaam, has reportedly been approached for the show this year. Apart from several TV serials, Niti has also featured in a few Telugu films including Pelli Pustakam.

Rahul Raj Singh

Rahul was named in suicide abetment case of TV star Pratyusha Banerjee. Rahul was Pratyusha’s boyfriend and her friends accused him of driving the actor to kill herself.

Navpreet Banga

A Vancouver-based fitness blogger, Navpreet came in the limelight in July when the Internet noticed her uncanny resemblance to actor Priyanka Chopra. Navpreet runs an inspiring YouTube channel, BrownGirlLifts, that has made her a popular name in the fitness-vlogging circle.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Better known as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Devoleena will be an interesting character inside the Bigg Boss house. Being one of the highest paid TV actors, she is also likely to be among the top earners on the show.

Achint Kaur

Currently seen in Jamai Raja, Achint is a familiar face on TV and has been around for more than a decade. She has also worked in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Vikrant Singh Rajput

Vikrant was seen on Bigg Boss 10 when he visited his then fiancee and Bhojpuri actor Monalisa. Reports claim he might be seen as a contestant on the show this time around. He has worked in Bhojpuri films and was recently seen as a participant on Nach Baliye 8.

Nia Sharma

Nia, who was recently seen in Jamai Raja, has also worked in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai . She has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Dhinchak Pooja

Pooja became popular early this year when her videos went viral online. From Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj to Daaru Daaru, Pooja has found her own fan following and even Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam features there.

