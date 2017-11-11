Bigg Boss 11 Nov 11 written update: Bandgi declares her love for Puneesh, reveals why she broke up with previous boyfriend

Salman Khan opened Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Waar episode on Saturday with a family tree of the Bigg Boss house. He described Puneesh Sharma as a robot and Bandgi Kalra as his charger, adding that they are members of the Shilpa Shinde gangs.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan told Hiten Tejwani that she would continue eyeing him even if there are fights going on in the house. He said he is happily married but Vikas Gupta quipped, “Uske dada ne 18 shaadiya kiye hai (His grandfather has been married 18 times).”

Benafsha Soonawalla was seen appreciating Priyank Sharma’s dimples and said his eyes and lips were his best features.

Salman then greeted housemates and made fun of their secrets that they shared last weekend. He told Luv Tyagi that his secret was the cutest, adding, “Petrol pe countriyaan lad jaayein. Itna bada secret hai tumhara! (Countries will fight over petrol. Your secret is so big)”

When he made fun of Hina Khan’s secret and asked her, “Usse jada kuch hua hi nahi? (Nothing bigger than this happened to you?)” Hina said, “I can’t just reveal my secrets on national TV. Will you tell your secrets? Salman said, “I don’t have secrets...kuch bhi chipana chahta hu to bahar as jata hai.(Even if I try to hide anything, it gets revealed)”

Salman then asked who was the villain of the house this week. Shilpa and Akash named Benafsha while Hina said Puneesh and Priyank’s fight was worst and Puneesh spat on Priyank so he was the villain. Arshi said it was Priyank and Hiten agreed with him. Sapna named Shilpa and said she should have stopped Arshi and Akash as she is mature but she did not, so she was the villain. Vikas named Benafsha, blaming her for Priyank-Puneesh fight. Luv said it was Akash as he provokes fights while Bandgi named Priyank as he made fun of her boyfriend.

Things turned ugly when Bandgi began elaborating. She revealed that she left her previous boyfriend as he wanted to “share” her with someone else and began crying. “Mai sach me Puneesh k saath hu (I’m really with Puneesh). Please stop asking if this is real or fake.I am not an actor.”

Priyank was then summoned to the ‘katghara’ where he faced questions from Salman and the housemates. He claimed he was provoked into the fight and Puneesh and Priyank started fighting once again as both tried to justify themselves and blame the other one.

Salman then asked Hiten who was to be blamed and he said Priyank started it all. Puneesh then misbehaved with Benafsha and then Puneesh abused a lot, Hiten said. “Uske baad ki ladaai me usne gandi gandi gaaliyan di ( He swore a lot in the subsequent fights).

Arshi said, “Priyank ko gussa karne ka idea Hina se aata hai (Priyank gets the ideas to get angry from Hina).” Arshi and Bandgi said the fight was planned by Hina and added that Hina and gang wanted to provoke Akash and Puneesh.

Benafsha and Akash later apologised to each other.

When Salman asked Hina for her explanation, she said, “Maine nahi bhadkaya kisi ko(I never provoked anyone),” She was surprised to discover that Salman blamed her. The star then slammed Akash for disrepecting women.

Later, Priyank told Shilpa that Vikas created an issue out of nothing and caused the fight.

Salman told Bandgi and Puneesh, “You are conscious about your image. I understand there is no control over love but your parents are watching. Be sure of what you are doing. Do things you will do in front of them as they are watching.”

Salman then informed the housemates that eviction will happen on Sunday.

Later, TV star Kapil Sharma entered the house and Shilpa and Bandgi were really excited to see him. He got letters for everyone and jallad carried them for him. Everyone began hooting for Jallad and said, ”Jala hua laat!”

The first letter, to unnamed ‘handsome guys’ in the house said, “Humare security agency ko aap jaise bouncers ki jarurat hai...ek celebrity actress ke liye..kaam jo hum kahein daam jo aap kahein.” (Our security agency is looking for bouncers like you guys. This is for an actress. We will define what work you do and you get any price you want).

Another letter addressed to Shilpa thanked Shilpa for doing what they dreamt of and it came from VKNHE aka Vikas Ke Nikale Hue Workers.

When Kapil asked Shilpa what was the problem between her and Vikas, Shilpa said, “Shuruat aapse hi hui thi (It all began with you),” to which Kapil replied, “Mere upar hi ilzaam laga do! Aise hi mere pe bahut ilzaam hain. (Now I will be blamed for everything! I There are already a lot of allegations against me.)”

Kapil then asked people to kick a puppet after adding the face of someone they would like to kick and fix. Sapna kicked Vikas while Priyank chose Puneesh for his target. Akash kicked Priyank and Arshi kicked Hina.

Akash and Arshi then presented their rap for Kapil and he said, “Mujhe kuch samajh nahi aya. (I didn’t understand a word).”

Kapil then came out of the house to meet Salman on stage. Introducing his game for the comedian-actor, Salman said, “Mujhe pata hai aapki dili kwahish hai lekin poori nahi hogi. Chahe mai rahu ya na rahu aapki ye khwahish puri nahi hogi. (I know you have been eyeing my job fort a long time but that won’t ever happen. Even if I am not around, you are not going to host this show)” Kapil was then supposed to translate Salman’s words to English.

Kapil then made some hilarious statements like ‘If one eye doesn’t like something that one eye will do mothers eye.”

The episode ended with speculations over eliminations for the week but the final result will only be out on Sunday.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more