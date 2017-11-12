Bigg Boss 11 Nov 12 written update: Mehjabi and Sabyasachi are kicked out, Arshi and Sapna break down

Arshi Khan surprised everyone with her emotional farewell for Mahejabi Siddiqui, who was the first to be voted out of Bigg Boss 11 this weekend. Sabyasachi Satpathy was the second contestant to be eliminated from the show on Sunday’s episode.

While Arshi broke down during Mehjabi’s exit, Sapna Choudhary started wailing when Sabyasachi was escorted out of the house.

As Sunday’s episode opened, Salman Khan welcomed Vidya Balan on the stage and then took us to the radio show she conducted inside the house with the help of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

The housemates were excited to hear Vidya’s voice and asked her to enter the house and meet them. However, she only talked to them over the radio.

The radio show called Bindaas Bol asked housemates questions put forth, anonymously, by their co-contestants. Puneesh Sharma was asked why he loves Bandgi Kalra and he labelled her as the purest and most beautiful person inside the house. When asked about her feelings, Bandgi said she reciprocated his feelings.

Vidya then asked Hina if she was calculative in real life and Hina said, “I am not proving any point. This is how I really am.”

Asked if Hina believed she was the only classy person in the house, she refused to have used class as a distinction of people.

Hiten was then asked if he would accept Arshi but he refused and said, “Arshi behen hai,” leading to hilarious response from Vikas, who said, “Haan pata hai humein, Gauri ki behen hai. Saath me rahenge dono.”

Arshi was asked if she will leave Hiten alone and she replied, “Hiten mere rag rag me sama chuka hai. Itni mohabbat ho gai hai ki ab lagta hai hum nahi chor payenge. Maine to unhein dhamki bhi de rakhi hai ke hum bahar bhi peecha nahi chorenge.”

Back to Salman’s stage, Vidya told the Tubelight star, “Hina aur Sapna muhfat hain aur bahut jaldi bhadak rahe the.” The duo then grooved to Hawa Hawai, a song from Vidya’s film Tumhari Sulu.

After Vidya left, Sapna was upset with Bandgi and believed she put the question to her. Vikas and Sapna fought while discussing the radio show. Vikas kept saying, “Aapko bura laga to sorry but Sapna insisted on continuing the fight. Vikas walked away saying he didn’t “need” the fight. Sapna said, “Vikas aapke liye mere office ke darwaje 7 janam k liye band hain.”

Salman then announced Mehjabi’s eviction and she apologised to everyone saying, “Kisi ke saath bura kar k nahi jana chahti. Kuch b bura laga to sorry. Arshi started crying when Mehjabi left and everyone was surprised to see the ‘naagin’ break down.

Vikas and Priyank were summoned in the Sultani akhada and Vikas won both the verbal and physical rounds.

Later, when Salman announced the second elimination of the day, Sabyasachi, Sapna, Bandgi and Hina started crying and Sapna could not control her tears.

