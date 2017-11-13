Bigg Boss 11 Nov 13 written update: Vikas makes the ultimate sacrifice to mend his relationship with Shilpa

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 began with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi discussing Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala’s growing closeness. The trouble, as most viewers know already, is that the both of them have significant others on the outside.

Priyank and Ben’s relationship seemed to have taken some of the spotlight away from Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, who have made no attempts to hide their romance.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde took offence to Priyank calling her his mother’s age. She said she could blow the lids off everyone’s ages on Saturday’s episode with Salman Khan. But Shilpa’s spirits were lifted when Akash Dadlani suggested that maybe she’s only been pretending to have a running feud with Vikas Gupta to eventually make amends with him and win the audience’s heart.

“I don’t believe Shilpa Shinde and I don’t believe Vikas Gupta,” said Akash. From her perch in the bedroom, Hina overheard Akash’s words and quietly agreed with him. She said she also thinks that Shilpa is the biggest player in the house. Encouraged by everyone’s reactions, Akash went on an apology spree and somehow managed to say sorry to everyone he had ever annoyed.

Bigg Boss called Hina and said that the week’s nomination procedure has begun. To save herself from being nominated, Hina would have to convince Luv to get the word ‘zero’ hennaed on his forehead. Without a beat, Luv agreed to the task.

Next up was Akash, who was informed that he would have to convince Hiten Tejwani to destroy and sacrifice his family’s photograph that he received on Diwali, then and only then would Akash be saved from the nominations. Like Luv, Hiten agreed immediately, thereby gaining everyone’s respect. But little did he know that it would be his turn next.

To save himself, Hiten would have to convince Priyank to go completely bald. Some of Luv and Hiten’s enthusiasm seemed to have rubbed off on Priyank, who also agreed. While Hina was shaving his head, Arshi began making fun of him, which angered Hina.

A freshly bald Priyank stepped up to the phone next, while Vikas called him out on his stupidity, saying that Hiten didn’t need Priyank’s sacrifice as he is popular enough to be saved by his fans. To save Priyank, Benafsha would have to nominate herself for the coming two weeks. “Bring it on, Bigg Boss,” she said, “You can’t test my friendship.”

When Vikas tried to convince her that she wasn’t thinking about herself by nominating herself, she said that she would rather be nominated by her best friend in the house, Priyank, “than any of the other losers.”

With Priyank also safe, it was Shilpa’s turn next. But Bigg Boss told her that the day’s tasks were now over, and that they’d pick things up on Tuesday.

Catch all updates from Bigg Boss 11 here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more