Bigg Boss 11 Nov 15 written update: Benafsha thinks it’s OK to ‘make out’ with Priyank, jumps in bed with him

The contestants woke up to a fully decked out Jurassic Park-like set on Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. While they speculated as to what the task could be, some people began gossiping about how Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala slept in the same bed.

Vikas Gupta took it upon himself to explain to them that this does not look good on national TV. “I felt like slapping some sense into you,” he said. Hina Khan also agreed, and Benafsha said she needed a friend because she was feeling sad so she went and lay down next to Priyank - who seemed to agree.

Soon, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task in which contestants would have to dress up as dinosaurs and destroy photographs of contestants they did not want to see as captains. The catch: Only one dinosaur could escape their cage at a time.

Vikas, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi would dress up as the dinosaurs while the others would play the role of their keepers.

Luv was the first one who managed to escape, and he chose to topple Shilpa’s photo. On the second go-around, the three dinosaurs realised that escaping the cage would be a test of strength. Luv managed to muscle his way out again, and destroyed Arshi’s picture, eliminating her from contention.

Meanwhile, Hina realised that she could manipulate Luv into eliminating the contestants she does not like, so she whispered instructions to him from the outside.

On the inside, the three dinosaurs made plans of their own - whom to save and whom to eliminate. Puneesh obviously wanted to ensure that Bandgi remains protected, and offered to take down someone else’s target in exchange. Realising that brute force wasn’t always going to work, the three decided to take turns.

But Vikas played everyone when his turn came, and destroyed Hina’s picture. His decision threw everything for a toss, and gave everyone an excuse to fight - both inside the cage and out.

Bigg Boss then announced that the task would continue the next day, and Benafsha and Priyank were once again in the same bed.

