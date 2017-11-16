Bigg Boss 11 Nov 16 written update: Arshi Khan wants Akash to hold conversations with her b*m

On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, the dinosaurs found a way to make themselves extinct. The luxury budget task continued into day two and made Vikas Gupta a very angry dino. As part of the task, Vikas, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi were dressed as dinosaurs.

The housemates woke up to ‘Tashn Mein’ but soon began plotting for the day. Luv and Vikas devised schemes for the task and Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde continued battling a bickering Akash Dadlani. Arshi told him to “talk to my bums” something he was sure she didn’t know the meaning of.

Akash sang a song about Arshi, Shilpa and Vikas while others gave music by slapping quite melodiously on tables with utensils. Vikas rounded up Hiten Tejwani on why he wouldn’t take his side and tell Akash to behave. Hiten told him he isn’t sure who was in the right in this situation.

The tasks began again and Vikas didn’t let Luv go out the door. Luv tried hard to open the door anyway as Vikas winced in pain. Hina Khan, Hiten and others asked Vikas to let Luv out but he wouldn’t budge.

After a long struggle, he finally let Luv out who kicked Akash’s placard out of the captaincy nomination because ‘he isn’t interested in becoming captain anyway’. Then Puneesh got stomp on two contestants, Benafsha Soonawala and Sapna Choudhary.

Finally, it was just Bandgi Kalra and Hiten left in the game. Vikas had to make a decision on who would be the last one to get stomped on and he couldn’t reach a decision for a long time.

Hiten told him to choose him as Bandgi felt hurt about having to make a sacrifice yet again. Vikas begrudgingly chose to throw out Hiten’s card.

Bandgi, Puneesh and Luv are now in contention for the captaincy task, the winner for which will be decided on Friday’s episode.

