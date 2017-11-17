Bigg Boss 11 Nov 17 written update: Watch out Puneesh and Bandgi, Priyank and Benafsha are giving you PDA competition

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 began with both ‘couples’ of the house engaging in very public displays of ‘affection’. On one hand, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra locked themselves in the bathroom again, ignoring host Salman Khan’s warning about being careful, and on the other, Benafsha Soonawalla finally seemed to have seduced Priyank Sharma, and jumped into bed with him at night.

Next morning, Priyank had the bright idea to convince all the girls - Hina Khan, Bandgi and Benafsha - to jump into the pool. The men of the house perched on chairs to watch the girls frolic in their bikinis. “Weren’t you sleeping? How did you wake up?” Hiten Tejwani asked Akash Dadlani. “I heard the word ‘bikini,’” he said, and jumped in with them.

Priyank began his commentary on the girls from the sidelines, talking about their complexions and personalities.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan felt ignored and decided to join in by wearing a saree and jumping into the pool.

After a while only Shilpa and Hiten were left on the outside, and Shilpa seemed very irritated that no one asked her to join in on the fun, so she began cooking food.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task for the week between Luv, Puneesh and Bandgi. To win the task, each of the contestants would have to hold a bowl of coloured water in their hands for two hours. If they place the bowl on the floor, they’d be disqualified. If they sat down, they’d be disqualified. At the end, the level of water in each of their bowls would be calculated.

Moments after the task began, Akash toppled Puneesh’s bowl. Luv absentmindedly went into the bedroom and sat on the bed, and Akash spotted him and started howling. So Bandgi won and became the captain.

Next, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to pick two names that they’d want to send to the jail based on their performance in the dinosaur task. They picked Shilpa and Arshi. Bigg Boss asked Bandgi to save one of them and suggest two different names for the punishment. Bandgi saved Arshi and sent Luv and Akash to the jail along with Shilpa.

Akash instantly lost it and began doing his Bang Bang ‘rap’. Inside the jail, he reacted strongly when Vikas came and sat down outside. Akash said that he didn’t want him there and started yelling at him. Vikas got up and went inside, really angry, and told Puneesh that Akash is putting on an act for the cameras.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more