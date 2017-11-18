Bigg Boss 11 Nov 18 update: Vikas covers Hina in chocolate sauce in Sunny Leone’s task

Salman Khan enters the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11 and one particular contestant is in trouble. Akash, or Khandaan Ka Shakaal as Salman call him, is in for a dressing down for claiming “everything is scripted” on the show after Arshi and Vikas became friends. When Akash says it was too sudden, Salman says friendships and enmities are formed like that. Salman calls Akash a fool to believe that they scripted their rivalry.

When Akash says it was all for entertainment. Salman chides him and says that it should have been made clear. Salman says by targeting Shilpa, he betrayed the person who stood with him the longest. Shilpa is in tears and says not Akash, the people responsible are those who instigate him like Hina, Puneesh and Bandagi.

Next on are Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone promoting Tera Intezaar on Bigg Boss 11. Sunny enters the show for the breakfast buffet task. Shilpa Shinde is the first one in and she chooses Sapna as the most boring contestant. Sunny asks Shilpa to cover Sapna in chilli sauce.

Sunny calls Vikas and wants to know who needs to get sweeter in the house. He chooses Hina. Vikas says Hina hates him but she says she hates the way Vikas plays the game. Vikas nominates her for the chocolate sauce treatment and goes on to cover her with it.

.@SunnyLeone visits the #BB11 house with a fun task called 'Thoda Khao Thoda Khilao'. Catch all the drama at 9 PM only on #WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/nzBCNZkspX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 18, 2017

For Arshi, Sunny has butter and a question: Who does the most buttering and she chooses Hiten. He comes wearing just a towel because he doesn’t want to spoil his clothes. Arshi goes on to smother him in butter while singing a song. When Arshi doesn’t stop, Sunny pointedly asks her too.

Next, Sunny wants to know from Hiten who does the most monkeying around. The consensus is Akash who gets a garland of bananas.

Next on is Hina and she nominates Vikas to eat raw egg and cover him with them too. Her message: get out of the shell. Sunny leaves after the task gets over.

Salman wants to know how Sunny would describe this Bigg Boss house and she says it is crazy. Salman and Arbaaz Khan then wish their parents and sister Arpita Khan Sharma on their wedding anniversary. Arbaaz also sings a song from their upcoming film, Tera Intezaar.

Salman discusses the task with the contestants and makes fun of Hina, Hiten and Arshi. He announces the evicted contestant will be announced on Sunday’s episode.

