Bigg Boss 11 Nov 19 written update: Deepika assures Salman she has no scenes with Ranveer in Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11 had an eventful episode on Sunday when Salman Khan welcomed Deepika Padukone on the stage. Deepika appeared on the show to promote Padmavati.

When Salman said Padmavati is her third film with Ranveer, Deepika took the opportunity to reiterate that she does not have any scenes with him in the film. She said, “It is strange because we are there in the movie, but have not worked together as there are no scenes (with both actors together in the frame).”

Deepika forced Salman to try performing Ghoomar, a song from Padmavati, on the stage when she was asked to dance on the song. She also played a game where Salman asked her, “Among Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who would you date, marry and kill?” Deepika replied that she would date Ranveer Singh, marry Bhansali and kill Shahid Kapoor. Deepika also went inside the house, interacted with the contestants and performed Ghoomar with them. When asked who would he kill, date and marry among Deepika, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman said he’d date them all and kill them all but won’t marry anyone.

Salman then announced it was time for the Sultani Akhada. It was Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde’s chance to battle it out on the “Sultani Akhada” and Shilpa emerged the winner, despite Hina winning the verbal round.

Scolding Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra for refusing to heed to his suggestions and staying away from each other, Salman said, “Iss ghar me lagbhag 150-160 cameras hain aur dukh ki baat ye hai ke sabb chalte hain (There are 150-160 cameras in this house and sadly, all of them work).”

Later, Salman announced that Benafsha Soonawalla has received the least number of votes this week and is evicted from the game. As Benafsha Soonawal was evicted from Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma gave a teary-eyed farewell to her.

