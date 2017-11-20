Bigg Boss 11 Nov 20 written update: Hina tells Sapna that Shilpa thinks her dance shows are watched by drunkards

Inmates woke up to a groovy number on Monday, the day after Benafsha Soonawala’s eviction from Bigg Boss 11. Priyank Sharma was still distraught at the exit of his closest pal in the house and was spotted crying in the lawn by Hina Khan who comforted him.

Vikas Gupta read out the nomination task go the rest of the teammates. In the new task, four contestants can be in the Appy Fizz safe zone at a time and enjoy tasty snacks, a rare cold drink and also be safe from eliminations. However, a special song will play six time through the task and when it does, one contestant from inside the area will have to switch his/her place with a contestant outside. The final four in the area will be safe from nominations.

As Bandgi Kalra was the captain for the week, she was allowed immunity from nominations and also made overseer of the task.

The first ones inside were Hina, Vikas, Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan. The latter three ganged up against Hina and told her to leave on the first siren. She does but tells them she doesn’t trust anyone and wants to be the last one in so she could save herself. She then lets Priyank switch places with her but lets people know that her real intention is to keep Luv Tyagi safe at the end as he is the only one in her small group who might not be able to survive a nomination.

Finally, Sapna Choudhary has to make the final decision on who will take her place. She promised Vikas that she’ll bring back Hina but changes the game on its head and bring in Luv. Bandgi gets angry at her for not keeping her promise but mostly because now Puneesh Sharma will no longer have a good chance of surviving nominations now that Luv is safe.

Sapna’s actions do not sit well with Shilpa Shinde either who tells Arshi she will show Sapna her ‘auqat’. This irks Sapna no end and the two get in yet another war of words. Hina is later spotted fanning the fire and telling Sapna what she heard Shilpa say about her dance shows. Hina said Shilpa calls them ‘massy’, watched by people of ‘lower middle class’ and ‘sharaabi log’.

